Ikkis postponed after Dhurandhar mania, Agastya Nanda avoids clash with Kartik Aaryan; Dharmendra final film to now release on...

As Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to break box office records, Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra-starrer Ikkis has been postponed to 2026. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will now get a solo release on December 25, i.e. Christmas.

Marking Agastya Nanda's theatrical debut, Ikkis was initially slated to release on January 10, 2025. The film was then postponed to October 2 coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. It got pushed by another month to November 7. Finally, Ikkis was set to hit the screens on December 25 coinciding with Christmas. And now as Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to break records even on weekdays and is refusing to slow down at the box office, the Agastya-starrer period war drama has been pushed by another week.

Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. While Agastya plays Arun, Dharmendra plays his father Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, who also served in the Indian Army, in his final film after the veteran superstar passed away on November 24.

The period war drama, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and marks acting debut of Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia, is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for making thrillers such as Badlapur, Andhadhun, Agent Vinod and Merry Christmas. The filmmaker previously directed Dharmendra in the 2007 crime thriller Johnny Gaddaar, that marked the leading debut of Neil Nitin Mukesh.

The production house Maddock Films shared the new release date of the film on its social media handles and added that the final trailer will be unveiled this weekend. Their post read, "This new year, gift yourself courage. Final Ikkis trailer drops this weekend in theatres. A new chapter unfolds in legendary director Sriram Raghvan’s first war film. The true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra Awardee, Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal. Some heroes die young. Experience courage in cinemas. Ikkis releasing on 1st January 2026."

As Ikkis has been postponed, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will now get a solo release on December 25, i.e. Christmas. The Sameer Vidwans directorial is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla's Dharma Productions and Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora's Namah Pictures. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is Kartik and Ananya's second film together after the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar.

READ | Avatar Fire and Ash first reviews out: James Cameron film is 'nonsense, worst in franchise', critics say 'Avatar 3 has lost...'