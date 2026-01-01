Ikkis Movie Review: Agastya Nanda’s Grit, Jaideep's Power And Dharmendra’s Grace - A Thoughtful War Drama

Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, and Jaideep Ahlawat's Ikkis is more than a war film - it speaks of love, duty, grief, and belonging, emotions that transcend borders and uniforms.

Director - Sriram Raghavan

Writer - Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti

Cast - Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia

Duration - 143 Minutes

Rating – 4 Stars

War dramas are usually filled with heavy dialogues, big explosions and a lot of loud noise, but with Ikkis, filmmaker Sriram Raghavan tries a different approach. The film flows organically and doesn’t rely too much on war tropes but real courageous moments, and reminds us that the most powerful stories are told with thoughtfulness. The filmmaker takes a real-life story of Arun Kheterpal and narrates it with emotional clarity and dignity. This biographical war drama is nothing like anything we have ever seen on big screen, it chronicles battlefield triumphs but also the inner lives of those shaped forever by conflict—soldiers, families, and memories left behind.

Revolving around the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, the film doesn’t take any shortcuts to establish his courage and sacrifice but establishes it in a more dignified, thoughtful and humane manner. The narrative unfolds with grace, allowing the human element to remain at the forefront throughout the film. A soldier’s courage, his loss, and emotional turmoil are explored with sensitivity, making Ikkis one of its kind movies.

The film narrates the story across two timelines, which proves to be one of the film’s strongest plus points. The first timeline takes us to December 1971 and the Battle of Basantar, where a fearless 21-year-old Arun Khetarpal leads his tank regiment through heavily mined terrain, one wrong move could be life-and-death defining. Despite having a war backdrop which is intense and horrifying, there is a youthful energy to Arun—brave, charming, and full of heart—that translates beautifully to the screen. His innocence and conviction make these sequences emotionally engaging beyond the mechanics of war.

War here is portrayed as chaotic and frightening, but never indulgent. Raghavan avoids stylised excess, keeping the battle sequences tense, immersive, and grounded. Rather than leaning into jingoism, the focus remains on the psychological strain of a young officer encountering war for the first time and grappling with responsibility far beyond his years.

Agastya Nanda delivers a sincere and dignified performance as Arun Khetarpal. He plays the character as confident and idealistic, courageous enough to charge ahead yet impulsive enough to disobey orders—an honest reflection of his youth and temperament. This is not a conventional larger-than-life war hero. Arun feels real, flawed, and human. His bravery unfolds through instinct and action rather than dramatic dialogue or swelling background score.

One of the film’s most striking moments comes when Arun refuses to abandon his burning tank despite repeated commands to retreat. The scene avoids cinematic melodrama, feeling instead like an inevitable outcome of his values and training. Nanda brings a raw intensity to the moment, ensuring that Arun’s sacrifice resonates on a deeply personal level rather than as symbolic martyrdom.

The second timeline, set in 2001, is more introspective and emotionally layered, forming the true backbone of the film. Dharmendra portrays Brigadier M. L. Khetarpal, a father who has lived for decades with the weight of his son’s sacrifice. His encounter with fellow war veteran Brigadier Khwaja Mohammad Nasir, played with measured authority by Jaideep Ahlawat, shifts the film into quieter, more contemplative territory.

This portion of Ikkis is refreshingly devoid of political posturing or historical score-settling. Instead, it reflects on memory, grief, and the lingering scars of war. It is about those who survive and must find meaning in what has been lost—two seasoned soldiers looking back at the price they paid long after the guns fell silent.

Jaideep Ahlawat delivers one of his most controlled and emotionally rich performances. His portrayal is restrained yet deeply expressive, revealing pain beneath composure. The scenes he shares with Dharmendra are among the film’s most affecting, built on silence, shared glances, and unspoken understanding. Their walk through familiar spaces and eventual visit to the battlefield marks the emotional high point of the narrative.

Dharmendra, in what is sadly his final screen appearance, delivers a performance of quiet devastation. He needs little dialogue—his eyes convey pride, grief, longing, and unresolved sorrow with remarkable depth. His sheer presence commands attention, and his scenes with Ahlawat feel authentic and earned, standing out as some of the most poignant moments seen in Indian cinema in recent years.

Visually, the film is realistic. The VFX work is effective, especially during the tank combat sequences, which feel real, something we haven’t seen before in Indian cinema. Nothing appears exaggerated. Each explosion and manoeuvre serves the story, keeping the focus firmly on the soldiers rather than spectacle.

The film’s music and background score follow the same understated approach. The score supports the narrative without overpowering it, allowing natural sound design to dominate during battle scenes. In the 2001 timeline, the music becomes sparse and introspective. Dialogue is economical and purposeful—lines linger because of their honesty, not because of a dramatic flourish.

Raghavan handles the film with emotional maturity and confidence. He trusts silence to carry meaning and allows the audience to engage without spoon-feeding emotion. The screenplay, co-written with Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti, is tightly structured, seamlessly balancing the two timelines. Every scene feels intentional. A special shout-out to newbie Simar Bhatia as Kiran, Arun’s love interest, who leaves a warm impression despite limited screen time, offering a glimpse into the life Arun might have lived.

From a production perspective, Ikkis reinforces Maddock Films’ growing commitment to meaningful, content-driven cinema. Known for genre experimentation, the studio takes a thoughtful risk here by backing a film that prioritises emotional truth over commercial formula. The attention to detail and respect for history reflect a project made with care rather than calculation.

Ikkis is more than a war film - it speaks of love, duty, grief, and belonging, emotions that transcend borders and uniforms. By choosing empathy over aggression and memory over messaging, the film achieves something rare.