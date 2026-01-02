Ikkis: Furious netizens slam Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra's film for it's 'pro-Pakistan propoganda', lash out at makers: 'Hindustan ka asli dushman...'

A day after the release of Ikkis, the real audience verdict is getting viral on social media, with miffed netizens expressing anger on how Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra-starrer are trying to portray humane side of enemies and feed a pro-Pakistan narrative.

Agastya Nanda's Ikkis started 2026 on a decent note. Sriram Raghavan's war drama, based on the life of real-life hero Second Lt Arun Khetrepal, also marks the final appearance of Dharmendra. Ikkis received positive to mixed reviews from critics. The unusual approach to war drama, narrated in two timelines, with the attempt of spreading peace and an anti-war message, has impressed the classes, but not the masses. Soon after the first day, netizens shared their thoughts about the film on X, and a few of them slammed the makers for playing a pro-Pakistan narrative, showing a moralised, humane side of enemies.

Netizens' lash out at makers of Ikkis

Several cybercitizens were too harsh with the review of Ikkis and blasted the makers for 'mocking' Arun Khetrapal's sacrifice. Ikkis is getting heat from netizens because the nation is still under the heavy influence of Dhurandhar, which has shown the brutal side of Pakistani army generals, politicians, terrorists, and underworld overlords. "Ikkis is a Pakistan sympathiser movie. Pakistan army is good, also terrorists are fighting for their rights, but India is aggressive, and the indian army is inhuman and terrorist mentality," wrote a netizen.

#ikkis a pakistan sympathizer movie.



Pakistan army is good, also terrorists are fighting for their rights, but India is aggressive and indian army are inhuman and terrorist mentality.



Urduwood again started their propaganda.#Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/85egJHCFps January 2, 2026

Dhatt teri! Hatt Bc!!! This Ikkis is literally Aman ki Asha on steroids. Movie shuru hote hi khatam! Interesting they released it just months after Pehalgam and air strikes.

Isse achha toh dobara Dhurandhar dekh lo. #Dhurandhar #Ikkis #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/3UAsGLC2qh — Indic Opinion (@IndicOpinion) January 1, 2026

People who thinks this is a patriotic movie are dumb #Ikkis pic.twitter.com/WFyhRwfqWQ — TARUN (@TarunMujalde) January 1, 2026

Another netizen wrote, "This Ikkis is literally Aman ki Asha on steroids. Movie shuru hote hi khatam! Interesting that they released it just months after Pehalgam and air strikes. Isse achha toh dobara Dhurandhar dekh lo." One of the netizens wrote, "People who think this is a patriotic movie are dumb. Director Sriram Raghavan intentionally made this movie to show Pakistani soldiers in a good light. Just search how brutally the Pakistan army tortures our soldiers when they find one. Shame on Bollywood." A cybercitizen wrote, "Dhurandhar mein sahi kaha tha 'Hindustan ka asli dushman khudh Hindustani hai, phir Pakistan."

Ikkis also marked the debut of...

Sriram Raghavan's directorial also marked the debut of Akshay Kumar's niece, Simar Bhatia. The movie also marked the final on-screen appearance of Asrani, who passed away on October 20, 2025.