BOLLYWOOD

Ikkis first review out: Agastya Nanda-starrer is 'heartfelt', Dharmendra 'breaks your heart', Jaideep Ahlawat surprises in Sriram Raghavan film

Starring Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Dharmendra in his last performance, and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia in her acting debut, Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 12:37 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ikkis first review out: Agastya Nanda-starrer is 'heartfelt', Dharmendra 'breaks your heart', Jaideep Ahlawat surprises in Sriram Raghavan film
Marking Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's theatrical debut, Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time. The war drama is also Dharmendra's final movie and he plays Arun's father Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, who also served in the Indian Army. The Sriram Raghavan directorial will release in cinemas on January 1, 2026.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared a note on his social media to praise Ikkis as he called the Agastya Nanda-starrer "heartfelt film told with honesty." He shared that it broke his heart to see late star Dharmendra in his last performance. Chhabra attended the screening of the film in Mumbai on Monday. "Just watched 'Ikkis' — a film made purely from the heart. Gentle, honest storytelling that stays with you long after it ends. Dharmendra sir...what grace, what depth. If this is your last film, it truly breaks the heart. You've left us with something deeply emotional and important. You will be missed, sir", he wrote on X.

Besides Nanda and Dharmendra, Mukesh also praised Simar Bhatia, Vivan Shah, Sikandar Kher, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sriram Raghavan. "And Jaideep Ahlawat — hats off. I genuinely didn’t expect this, and I'm glad to be surprised. A warm welcome to Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia — both were beautiful on screen. Endearing eyes, lovely chemistry. Agastya's innocence and sincerity truly shine.Special mention to Vivan Shah and Sikandar Kher — outstanding work. And above all — Sriram Raghavan. The man. The master. Once again, sir....once again. A heartfelt film, told with honesty. Cinema that feels personal. @MaddockFilms @JaideepAhlawat," he concluded.

Ikkis was initially slated to release on January 10, 2025. The film was then postponed to October 2 coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. It got pushed by another month to November 7. Finally, Ikkis was set to hit the screens on December 25 coinciding with Christmas. But amid Dhurandhar's wave, the war drama was pushed again and will now finally release on the first day of 2026.

