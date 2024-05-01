Ikkis box office collection day 6: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra film continues to struggle amid Dhurandhar wave, earns Rs...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ikkis marks Dharmendra’s final on-screen appearance following his demise on November 24. The war drama is also among the last films featuring veteran actor Asrani, who passed away on October 20, and is set to appear posthumously in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan later this year.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 12:27 AM IST

Starring Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat, the period war drama Ikkis released in theatres on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2026. The film got off to a decent start, earning ₹20.15 crore net in India over its four-day opening weekend, but the Sriram Raghavan directorial has struggled to maintain momentum at the box office since then.

On its first Monday, Ikkis managed just Rs 1.35 crore, followed by a slight uptick to Rs 1.50 crore on Tuesday, taking its six-day India net total to Rs 23 crore. The Agastya Nanda-starrer has found it tough to stay afloat amid the ongoing Dhurandhar wave. Even in its fifth week, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller continues to rule the box office, with Aditya Dhar’s directorial remaining the top pick for audiences and earning close to Rs crore on its fifth Tuesday alone.

Ikkis marks Dharmendra’s final on-screen appearance following the legendary actor's demise on November 24. The war drama is also among the last films featuring veteran actor Asrani, who passed away on October 20, and is set to appear posthumously in Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan later this year. Additionally, the Sriram Raghavan directorial introduces Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia, in her acting debut.

Agastya Nanda essays the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at just 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. For his exceptional bravery and sacrifice, Khetarpal was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, becoming the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time. The record was later surpassed by Subedar Major and Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav, who received the Param Vir Chakra at the age of 19 for his valour during the 1999 Kargil War.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, the biographical war drama is directed by Sriram Raghavan. After delivering a string of acclaimed thrillers including Ek Hasina Thi, Andhadhun, Badlapur, Johnny Gaddaar, Agent Vinod, and Merry Christmas, the filmmaker ventures into new territory by exploring a different genre with Ikkis.

