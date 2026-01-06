Ikkis box office collection day 5: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra film crashes on first Monday, lags behind Dhurandhar, earns just Rs...

Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan. After making acclaimed thrillers such as Andhadhun, Badlapur, and Johnny Gaddaar, the filmmaker ventures into new territory by exploring a different genre with the biographical war drama film.

Released in theatres on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2026, Ikkis is a stirring war drama headlined by Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film traces the extraordinary life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who sacrificed his life at just 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Agastya steps into the role of the young war hero, while Dharmendra delivers a poignant performance as his father, Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, marking his final on-screen appearance.

Ahlawat essays the role of Pakistan Army officer Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisar, inspired by real-life Brigadier Khwaja Mohammed Naseer. The film also marks the acting debut of Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia and features a strong supporting cast including Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah, Sikandar Kher, and Deepak Dobriyal.

In its four-day opening weekend, Ikkis did the decent business of Rs 20.15 crore net in India. However, on its first Monday, the film crashed at the box office and could earn just Rs 1.35 crore, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. The film continues to lag behind Dhurandhar, that also saw a steep decline in its collections on its fifth Monday, but still earned much more than Ikkis. The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller collected Rs 4.50 crore on its 32nd day of release.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, the biographical war drama is directed by Sriram Raghavan. After delivering a string of acclaimed thrillers including Ek Hasina Thi, Andhadhun, Badlapur, Johnny Gaddaar, Agent Vinod, and Merry Christmas, the filmmaker ventures into new territory by exploring a different genre with Ikkis.

Interestingly, Ikkis is the theatrical debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda's son Agastya Nanda, following his first film The Archies, which premiered directly on Netflix in 2023 and also introduced Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

