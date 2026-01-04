Ikkis box office collection day 3: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra film stays steady despite Dhurandhar wave, earns Rs...

Ikkis is based on the life of the Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The war drama stars Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia, among others.

Starring Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the leading roles, the war drama Ikkis was released in the theatres on January 1, 2026, on the New Year's Day. It is based on the life of the Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. While Nanda portrays Arun, Dharmendra plays Khetarpal's father Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal in his final on-screen appearance. The film also marks the acting debut of Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia.

Ikkis took a decent opening of Rs 7 crore and saw a drop of around 50% on its second day with the collections of Rs 3.5 crore. However, on its third day, the film witnessed 32% rise in its earnings and collected Rs 4.56 crore, taking its three-day net domestic collection to Rs 15.15 crore. It has grossed Rs 18.20 crore worldwide in its first three days. As Dhurandhar has been storming the box office since its release on December 5, the Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra-starrer has stayed steady and is performing decently at the ticket windows. Its real test will begin on its first Monday, January 5.

Ikkis, which is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who is known for making critically and commercially-acclaimed suspense thrillers such as Andhadhun, Badlapur, Johnny Gaddaar, Agent Vinod, and Merry Christmas. Raghavan has also written the film's story along with his regular associates, Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

The war drama marks Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's theatrical debut after his debut movie The Archies was a direct-to-digital release on Netflix in 2023. The Zoya Akhtar-directed coming-of-age musical drama also marked the acting debut of two other star kids - Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

