Ikkis box office collection day 2: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra-starrer sees 50% fall after strong opening, earns just Rs...

Ikkis marks Dharmendra's final appearance on screen and is also among the last few films of the veteran actor Asrani. The Sriram Raghavan film also stars Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Headlined by Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, along with Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat, the war drama Ikkis finally hit theatres on January 1, 2026, after multiple delays. Benefiting from the New Year holiday, the Sriram Raghavan directorial collected Rs 7 crore net in India on its first day. Given its serious subject, the dominance of the ongoing Dhurandhar wave at the box office, and the fact that Ikkis marks Agastya’s theatrical debut following his acting debut in Netflix’s The Archies (2023), it was a strong opening.

However, on its second day, Ikkis witnesses a drop of 50% in its earnings and collected just Rs 3.50 crore, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This takes the film's two-day net domestic collection to Rs 10.50 crore. The Agastya Nanda-starrer is expected to perform well in its last weekend as the moviegoers would head to cinemas to watch Dharmendra on the big screen in his last film.

Ikkis marks Dharmendra's final appearance on screen after the legendary superstar passed away on November 24. The war drama is also among the last few films of the veteran actor Asrani, who passed away on October 20. He will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan this year. The Sriram Raghavan film also marks the acting debut of Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia.

Agastya Nanda portrays Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at that time. Subedar Major and Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav later received the Param Vir Chakra at the age of 19 for his valiant actions in the 1999 Kargil War.

Dharmendra plays Arun's father Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, who also served in the Indian Army. Jaideep Ahlawat is seen as the Pakistan Army officer Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisar, based on Brigadier Khwaja Mohammed Naseer. Ikkis is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films. Sharada Karki Jalota, Poonam Shivdasani, and Binny Padda serve as co-producers.

