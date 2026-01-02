Ikkis box office collection day 1: Despite Dhurandhar wave, Dharmendra's war-drama takes good start, Agastya Nanda scores best opening among Gen-Z actors, earns...

Ikkis, the first Bollywood release of 2026, has taken a decent start, despite facing competition from Dhurandhar. Agastya Nanda has beaten his other contemporaries, Gen-Z actors, including Vedang Raina, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Aaman Devgan, and Rohit Saraf.

Ikkis box office collection day 1: 2026's first Bollywood release, Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra-starrer war drama Ikkis took a good start, despite facing the competition from Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar. The first-day data is out. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson has scored the best opening among his Gen-Z contemporaries, including Vedang Raina, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Aaman Devgan, and Rohit Saraf. Ikkis, based on the life of Second Lt Arun Khetrapal, played by Agastya, also marks the final appearance of legendary actor Dharmendra. The veteran star's presence has certainly boosted the collection, and his fans rushed to cinemas to see him one last time.

Ikkis' first day collection is...

As Sacnilk reported, Ikkis, released on Thursday, January 1, earned Rs 7 crore on its opening day. When it comes to occupancy, Ikkis had an average strength of 31.94%, with 12.09% in the morning shows, 35.29% in the afternoon shows, 46.77% in the evening shows, and 33.62% in the night shows. Going ahead with this trend, the film is expected to witness a minor dip on working Friday, but a decent Saturday and Sunday, taking the weekend collection in the range of Rs 15-20 crores.

How Agastya Nanda beat his other contemporaries

Agastya Nanda is among the only Gen-Z actors who have scored over Rs 5 crore opening with positive reviews. Vedang Raina, Agastya's co-star from The Archies, had his first theatrical release with Alia Bhatt's Jigra. However, the film opened to only Rs 4.55 crore. Similarly, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debacle, Azaad, opened to only Rs 1.50 crore. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Suhana Khan had digital releases of their films, with negative reviews. Rohit Shraff's last release, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, took an opening of Rs 9.25 crore, but he wasn't the lead hero of the film. This makes Agastya Nanda bigger than his contemporaries.