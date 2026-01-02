FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ikkis box office collection day 1: Despite Dhurandhar wave, Dharmendra's war-drama takes good start, Agastya Nanda scores best opening among Gen-Z actors, earns...

Good news for commuters: Uttar Pradesh to get new state highway between THESE two districts, travel time to cut by...; Check details here

Delhi NCR Weather Update:Air quality slips to 'very poor' category, thick fog affects flight operations, airlines issue advisories

Javed Akhtar loses cool over his 'rubbish' deepfake image, warns legal action for 'damaging his reputation' by showing him with...

Bank Holiday on January 2: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

Switzerland ski resort fire: Death toll rises to 47, 115 injured in New Year's Party; 16 Italians missing

Gold, silver prices today, January 2, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

After Al Hind Air, FlyExpress, this UP-based airlines to start operations in India in..., check details

Ashes 2025-26: Usman Khawaja included in Australia's Sydney Test squad, set to address media amid retirement talks

'It's a real shame': Former India captain hits out at Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir over Sarfaraz Khan snub across formats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ikkis box office collection day 1: Despite Dhurandhar wave, Dharmendra's war-drama takes good start, Agastya Nanda scores best opening among Gen-Z actors, earns...

Ikkis box office collection day 1: Agastya Nanda scores best opening among Gen-Z

Good news for commuters: Uttar Pradesh to get new state highway between THESE two districts, travel time to cut by...; Check details here

Uttar Pradesh to get new state highway between THESE two districts

Gold, silver prices today, January 2, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, January 2, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab

Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat

From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026

From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026

In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Australia’s Opera house, world welcomes 2026

In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa,

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ikkis box office collection day 1: Despite Dhurandhar wave, Dharmendra's war-drama takes good start, Agastya Nanda scores best opening among Gen-Z actors, earns...

Ikkis, the first Bollywood release of 2026, has taken a decent start, despite facing competition from Dhurandhar. Agastya Nanda has beaten his other contemporaries, Gen-Z actors, including Vedang Raina, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Aaman Devgan, and Rohit Saraf.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 09:12 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ikkis box office collection day 1: Despite Dhurandhar wave, Dharmendra's war-drama takes good start, Agastya Nanda scores best opening among Gen-Z actors, earns...
A poster of Ikkis
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ikkis box office collection day 1: 2026's first Bollywood release, Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra-starrer war drama Ikkis took a good start, despite facing the competition from Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar. The first-day data is out. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson has scored the best opening among his Gen-Z contemporaries, including Vedang Raina, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Aaman Devgan, and Rohit Saraf. Ikkis, based on the life of Second Lt Arun Khetrapal, played by Agastya, also marks the final appearance of legendary actor Dharmendra. The veteran star's presence has certainly boosted the collection, and his fans rushed to cinemas to see him one last time. 

Also read: Not Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, Baahubali, but Dhurandhar creates history by breaking THIS record, Ranveer Singh's film is first in Indian cinema to...

Ikkis' first day collection is...

As Sacnilk reported, Ikkis, released on Thursday, January 1, earned Rs 7 crore on its opening day. When it comes to occupancy, Ikkis had an average strength of 31.94%, with 12.09% in the morning shows, 35.29% in the afternoon shows, 46.77% in the evening shows, and 33.62% in the night shows. Going ahead with this trend, the film is expected to witness a minor dip on working Friday, but a decent Saturday and Sunday, taking the weekend collection in the range of Rs 15-20 crores.  

How Agastya Nanda beat his other contemporaries 

Agastya Nanda is among the only Gen-Z actors who have scored over Rs 5 crore opening with positive reviews. Vedang Raina, Agastya's co-star from The Archies, had his first theatrical release with Alia Bhatt's Jigra. However, the film opened to only Rs 4.55 crore. Similarly, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debacle, Azaad, opened to only Rs 1.50 crore. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Suhana Khan had digital releases of their films, with negative reviews. Rohit Shraff's last release, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, took an opening of Rs 9.25 crore, but he wasn't the lead hero of the film. This makes Agastya Nanda bigger than his contemporaries.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ikkis box office collection day 1: Despite Dhurandhar wave, Dharmendra's war-drama takes good start, Agastya Nanda scores best opening among Gen-Z actors, earns...
Ikkis box office collection day 1: Agastya Nanda scores best opening among Gen-Z
Good news for commuters: Uttar Pradesh to get new state highway between THESE two districts, travel time to cut by...; Check details here
Uttar Pradesh to get new state highway between THESE two districts
Delhi NCR Weather Update:Air quality slips to 'very poor' category, thick fog affects flight operations, airlines issue advisories
Delhi NCR Weather Update:Air quality slips to 'very poor' category, thick fog af
Javed Akhtar loses cool over his 'rubbish' deepfake image, warns legal action for 'damaging his reputation' by showing him with...
Javed Akhtar loses cool over his 'rubbish' deepfake image, warns legal action
Bank Holiday on January 2: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here
Bank Holiday on January 2: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat
From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026
From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026
In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Australia’s Opera house, world welcomes 2026
In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa,
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with Shahid Kapoor, here's top 5 facts about Parineeta star
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement