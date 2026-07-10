Ikka movie review: Sunny Deol's courtroom drama is the spiritual sequel that Damini fans always prayed for, with Akshaye Khanna making it more impactful

With Ikka, Sunny made an impactful debut on OTT, proving once again why he's among the last superstars who can make any screen larger than life, even our home screen. Ikka does justice to Sunny's stature, making it an edge-of-the-seat courtroom drama.

Director: Siddharth P Malhotra

Star cast: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh

Runtime: 140 minutes (2 hr 20 min)

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: 3.5 stars

Ikka synopsis

Celebrated lawyer Arjun Mehra (Sunny Deol), known for bringing justice to the suppressed, faces his biggest challenge to defend his biggest enemy in court, Shoryaman Gaur (Akshaye Khanna). Circumstances bring Arjun as the defence lawyer of Shoryaman, and he argues to prove him innocent. While battling with his conscience, Arjun faces Mathura Bannerjee (Tillotama Shome), a junior lawyer, fighting to prove Gaur guilty for attempting to murder Soma Mittal (Akansha Ranjan Kapoor). Will Arjun surrender himself to let injustice prevail? Will he help Shorayaman Gaur walk away from crime, without consequences? This forms the basic premise of Ikka.

First thoughts on Ikka

It's been 33 years since we saw Sunny Deol as a lawyer, shouting his lungs out to seek justice. In 1993, Sunny took the nation by storm by roaring 'Taarik pe Taarik' in Damini, making Govind a memorable character. Now in 2026, the action star once again donned the black coat, walked to the big screen as a lawyer, and gave another stellar act in a film that looks like a spiritual successor of Damini. With Ikka, Sunny made an impactful debut on OTT, proving once again why he's among the last superstars who can make any screen larger than life, even our home screen. Ikka does justice to Sunny's stature, making it an edge-of-the-seat courtroom drama.