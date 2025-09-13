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IIZ teaser: Johnny Lever's son, Jesse Lever debuts as lead in zombie-comedy, teams up with Rose Sardana, netizens say 'Go Goa Gone ki yaad aa gayi'

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IIZ teaser: Johnny Lever's son, Jesse Lever debuts as lead in zombie-comedy, teams up with Rose Sardana, netizens say 'Go Goa Gone ki yaad aa gayi'

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IIZ teaser: Johnny Lever's son, Jesse Lever debuts as lead in zombie-comedy, teams up with Rose Sardana, netizens say 'Go Goa Gone ki yaad aa gayi'

Johnny Lever's son, Jesse Lever, has marked his debut as the leading hero with zombie-comedy Indian Institute of Zombies (IIZ). The teaser impressed the netizens, and they shared their wishes and feedback over the film's first glimpse.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 12:47 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

IIZ teaser: Johnny Lever's son, Jesse Lever debuts as lead in zombie-comedy, teams up with Rose Sardana, netizens say 'Go Goa Gone ki yaad aa gayi'
The poster of IIZ
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India's veteran character actor, Johnny Lever, is having a proud papa moment, as his son Jesse Lever will now mark his Bollywood debut as a leading actor. Jesse dropped the teaser of IIZ (Indian Institute of Zombies) on his social media, and it left netizens impressed. IIZ is a zombie-comedy, also known as Zom-Com, set on a campus. Jesse leads the film, and he's supported by popular TV host-turned-actress Rose Sardana. The AI-driven platform Kuku has ventured into production, and they have produced the zom-com. 

What is IIZ? 

The teaser of IIZ: Indian Institute of Zombies gives a glimpse of an elite engineering institute, where things have gone terribly wrong. The teaser rushes through the scary visuals of a rapidly unfolding crisis, without revealing much. The flashes of students behaving erratically, moments of sudden violence, and a growing sense of unrest hint at an outbreak that spreads faster than plague, turning the whole campus into a zone of chaos.

The Ensemble cast of IIZ

Apart from Jesse and Rose, the film features an ensemble cast including  Anupriya Goenka, Mohan Kapur, Ranjan Raj, Shivani Paliwal, Shantanu Anam, Sachin Kavetham, and Tanishq Chaudhary. The story is of IIZ is written and produced by Kunj Sanghvi (Sr Vice President of Kuku), with Hussain and Abbas Dalal serving as screenwriters. Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Dwivedi helmed the direction of the movie. 

Also read: Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar ends Dhurandhar 2's domination, Akki scores second biggest opening of career, earns Rs 23.90 crore

Netizens applaud IIZ's teaser

IIZ gets a thumbs up from netizens, and they drop their wishes in the comment section. Sumbul Touqeer wrote, "Let’sssss gooo!" A netizen wrote, "I hope this movie becomes a super hit." Another netizen wrote, "Go Goa Gone ki yaad aa gayi." One of the netizens asked, "Trailer kab aa raha hai?" IIZ is slated for the theatrical release, scheduled for May 8. IIZ might mark Jesse's debut as lead, but he's been part of a few films, including War, Yeh Saali Aashiqui (2019), and Aflatoon (2024). Jesse also appeared as a child artist in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Also read: Viral video: Pakistan's 'B-grade reply' to Dhurandhar leaves internet in splits, Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen father plays Ajit Doval, netizens react

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