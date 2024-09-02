IIM Ahmedabad professor reacts to trolls saying Navya Naveli Nanda got admission due to quota: 'She got...'

An IIM Ahmedabad professor took to X to respond to trolls targeting Navya Naveli Nanda over her admission to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, has started a two-year MBA program at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. After announcing her admission on social media Sunday night, some media users questioned if she got in through a "quota".

An IIM Ahmedabad https://www.dnaindia.com/bollywood/photo-gallery-meena-shorey-remained-alone-despite-having-5-marriages-went-bankrupt-died-penniless-her-funeral-was-3105570professor took to X on Monday to address the controversy surrounding the high-profile student's admission. She tweeted, "She got solid CV btw. U don't necessarily need CAT. Link. Irrespective, hats off to everyone for being courageous enough to sign up for rigorous program. PS: Just like other students, looking forward to her posts cribbing abt hard life at IIMA."

She got solid CV btw*. U don't necessarily need CAT. Link**. Irrespective, hats off to everyone for being courageous enough to sign up for rigorous program.



PS: Just like other students, looking forward to her posts cribbing abt hard life at IIMA https://t.co/MMx5Y4XdbW — Promila Agarwal (@promila_agarwal) September 2, 2024

On Instagram, Navya shared various photos from inside the IIM, Ahmedabad campus, with her friends. The first photo showed her dressed in a black suit and standing next to the IIM signboard. She also posted images of the lush green campus and some of her new classmates she met there. Sharing her excitement, Navya wrote, “Dreams do come true!!!!!! The next 2 years… with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026.” Most of her followers were quite happy about her achievement and congratulated her for seeking admission to the prestigious program.

In the first photo, Navya Nanda is seen standing in a black business suit in front of the IIM Ahmedabad entrance. She also shared photos of her batchmates and the lush green campus. In her Instagram Stories, Navya shared that she took coaching from IMS and posted a photo of her cutting the cake at the coaching institute. Thanking the institute and her teacher, Navya wrote, "Thank you to @mba_ims for coaching me for the entrance exams. This is Prasad sir, who played the biggest hand in coaching and preparing me to crack the CAT/IAT entrance exams. One of the best teachers I have ever had the honour of learning from. Us celebrating at the @mba_ims office the day I received my acceptance."

Nanda holds a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Technology and UX Design from USA’s Fordham University.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.