IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne awards honoured actors, directors, and music composers for their valuable contribution to Indian cinema.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 11:32 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

On August 15, The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) awards night celebrated the best of Indian cinema. This year’s awards honoured talents, films and series from India, marking an unforgettable night for both the winners and the attendees. Ram Charan and Dr AR Rahman bagged the top two honours for their incredible cinematic achievements.   

Kartik Aaryan took home the Best Actor award for his performance in Chandu Champion. Even the film's director Kabir Khan won Best Director and shared the award with Nithilan Swaminathan for his work in Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja.

In addition, two films received special recognition for their outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail was acknowledged for its inspiring narrative, and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies was honoured for its approach and storytelling. The festival, which is taken this year from August 15th to 25th, 2024, features a diverse range of films that showcase the rich tapestry of Indian cinema, with the awards ceremony serving as the perfect conclusion to a week of cinematic.

Here's the list of winners:

Excellence in Cinema: Dr AR Rahman

Ambassador of Indian Art & culture: Ram Charan

Equality in Cinema: Dunki

Diversity Champion: Rasika Dugal

Disruptor in Cinema: Adarsh Gourav

Breakout Film of the Year - Amar Singh Chamkila

Short Film Competition - The Vegemite Sandwich and Special mention to Echo

Best Documentary - Trolley Times 
  
Best Film from the Subcontinent- The Red Suitcase from Nepal
Series

Best Series - Kohhra 

Best Actor in a Series - Arjun Mathur for Made In Heaven Season 2

Best Actress in a Series - Nimisha Sajayan for Poacher 

Best Film (Critics Choice) - Laapataa Ladies

Best Director (Critics Choice) - Dominic Sangma for Rimdogittanga (Rapture)

Best Performance of the Year (Critics) - Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail 

Jury Awards

Best Actress - Parvathy Thiruvothu for Ullozhukku (Undercurrent) 

Best Actor - Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion 

Best Director - Kabir Khan for Chandu Champion and Nithilan Swaminathan for Maharaja 

Best Film - 12th Fail

