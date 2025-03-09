At the inaugural edition of the IIFA Digital Awards 2025, Amar Singh Chamkila was named the Best Film while Panchayat Season 3 won the trophy for Best Series. Vikrant Massey, Kriti Sanon, Shreya Chaudhry, and Jitendra Kumar won Best Actor and Best Actress awards in the Films and Series categories.

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend is set to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 8 and March 9. The Silver Jubilee celebrations kicked off with IIFA Digital Awards on Saturday, which were held for the first time.

Aparshakti Khurana, Vijay Varma, and Abhishek Banerjee hosted the awards night, while Nora Fatehi, Sachin-Jigar, Shreya Ghoshal, and Mika Singh set the stage on fire with their performances.

The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 honoured the best films and series released across Indian OTT platforms in 2024. Amar Singh Chamkila was named the Best Film, while Panchayat Season 3 bagged the trophy for Best Series. Vikrant Massey and Kriti Sanon won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards in the Film categories for Sector 36 and Do Patti.

Here's the list of winners at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 in the Films category

Best Film - Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director - Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

Performance in a Leading Role (Male) - Vikrant Massey for Sector 36

Performance in a Leading Role (Female) - Kriti Sanon for Do Patti

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) - Anupriya Goenka for Berlin

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) - Deepak Dobriyal for Sector 36

Best Story (Original) - Kanika Dhillon for Do Patti

Here's the list of winners at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 in the Series category

Best Series - Panchayat Season 3

Best Director - Deepak Kumar Mishra for Panchayat Season 3

Performance in a Leading Role (Male) - Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3

Performance in a Leading Role (Female) - Shreya Chaudhry for Bandish Bandits Season 2

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) - Faisal Malik for Panchayat Season 3

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) - Sanjeeda Shaikh for Heeramandi

Best Story (Original) - Puneet Batra and Arunabh Kumar for Kota Factory Season 3

Best Reality or Best Non-scripted Series - Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Best Docu Series/Docu Film - Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Best Title Track - Ishq Hai for Mismatched Season 3

The IIFA Awards for the films released in 2024 will take place on Sunday. Kiran Rao's dierctorial and Aamir Khan's production Laapataa Ladies, which was also sent as India's official entry for the Academy Award for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars 2025 but failed to make it to the shortlist, leads the nominations list with 9 nods. Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan will host the show, while Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon will enthrall the audiences with their performances.