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IIFA Awards 2026 to introduce Best International Film category like Oscars, special tribute planned for Dharmendra

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IIFA Awards 2026 to introduce Best International Film category like Oscars, special tribute planned for Dharmendra

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IIFA Awards 2026 to introduce Best International Film category like Oscars, special tribute planned for Dharmendra

The first-ever IIFA Award ceremony was held in 2000 in London, and over the years, the awards gala has travelled to places like Johannesburg, Singapore, Amsterdam, Dubai, Yorkshire, Thailand, Macau, Tampa Bay, Colombo, Toronto, Bangkok, Madrid, and Abu Dhabi.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 08:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

IIFA Awards 2026 to introduce Best International Film category like Oscars, special tribute planned for Dharmendra
IIFA Awards 2026 and Dharmendra
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The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2026 edition is set to be held in Asia in August-September, IIFA Awards founder-director Andre Timmins said. 

"We are doing IIFA Utsavam in October in Telangana and the main awards will be in Asia. We want to work with not one country but several countries. We’re going to host our digital awards, masterclasses, and screen tribute films, we're also going to bring in many international digital stars. For the first time this year, we are going to introduce a Best Internatioal Film (category), like what Oscars does for the rest of the world. We are doing it now for the rest of the world, we are going to launch that this year. So, we will bring international films into it. The production house has to apply for the awards,” Timmins told PTI. 

The IIFA Awards are held annually by Wizcraft International. The first-ever IIFA Award ceremony was held in 2000 in London, and over the years, the awards gala has travelled to places like Johannesburg, Singapore, Amsterdam, Dubai, Yorkshire, Thailand, Macau, Tampa Bay, Colombo, Toronto, Bangkok, Madrid, and Abu Dhabi. Reiterating IIFA's founding idea, Timmins said the platform was conceived as a global celebration of Indian cinema. 

While the awards marked their 25th year in India in Jaipur, taking the event overseas remains central to its identity. "Cinema is soft power. The idea is to take India abroad, connect stars with global audiences, and open new markets for collaboration, business, and film production,” he said, adding that the long-term plan involves working closely with multiple countries and governments. 

As part of its expansion, IIFA has also introduced several new initiatives like IIFA Connects, a monthly industry event in Mumbai, IIFA Digital Awards for streaming content, IIFA Honours, which will recognise living legends for their contribution spanning over three decades, and IIFA Tributes, which will commemorate artistes who have passed away. "Actor Anil Kapoor could be among those considered for IIFA honours, while a tribute is being planned for veteran actor Dharmendra with screenings of his iconic films such as Sholay and others," Timmins said. 

READ | Kamal Haasan takes a sly dig at Vijay ahead of Tamil Nadu elections 2026: 'Never took advantage of MGR, Sivaji Ganesan'

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IIFA Awards 2026 to introduce Best International Film category like Oscars, special tribute planned for Dharmendra
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