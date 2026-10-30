IIFA Awards 2026: Ranveer Singh rules as Dhurandhar dominates by 12 awards, Aneet Padda wins Best Actress, full winners list OUT

IIFA Awards 2026: The winners list is out, and as expected, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar walked away with the most accolades, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Dialogue, and Best Supporting Role.

IIFA Awards 2026: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards announces the winners of the 26th Edition on Friday, October 30. Celebrating excellence across Indian cinema and digital entertainment, the IIFA Awards 2026 and IIFA Digital Awards 2026 recognise the talent, creativity, and cinematic achievements that captivated audiences over the past year. The jury has revealed the winners' list, and it's nothing less than a treat for the teams of Dhurandhar, Baramulla, and The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

Dhurandhar dominates IFFA 2026 with 12 wins

Not one, two, or five, but Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar (Part One) captivated the IIFA Awards as it went on to win 12 accolades, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Dialogue, and Best Supporting Role. Aneet Padda, who made a striking debut with Saiyaara, went on to win Best Actor in a leading role (female), whereas her co-star Ahaan Pandey won Best Debutant (Male). The female winner in the same category is Rasha Thadani, for her performance in Azaad.

Here's the winner's list of the IIFA Awards 2026

Popular Categories

1. Best Film: Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar – Dhurandhar

2. Best International Film: 20th Century Studios, Jon Landau, James Cameron – Avatar: Fire & Ash

3. Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

4. Best Actress (Leading Role): Aneet Padda – Saiyaara

5. Best Actor (Leading Role): Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar

6. Best Actress (Supporting Role): Huma Qureshi – Jolly LLB 3

7. Best Actor (Supporting Role): Sanjay Dutt – Dhurandhar

8. Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar

9. Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar

10. Best Story (Original): Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

11. Best Story (Adapted): Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy, Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound

12. Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil – Saiyaara

13. Best Playback Singer (Male): Faheem Abdullah – Saiyaara

14. Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara (Reprise – Female)

Technical Categories

15. Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar

16. Best Screenplay: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

17. Best Dialogues: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

18. Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker – Dhurandhar

19. Best Choreography: Bosco Leslie Martis – Aavan Jaavan, War 2

20. Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar

21. Best Sound Mixing: Alok De – Chhaava

22. Best Background Score: A. R. Rahman – Chhaava

23. Best Visual Effects: Assemblage Entertainment, Redefine – Chhaava

Debut Categories

24. Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani – Azaad

25. Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

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As IIFA celebrates the achievements of its 26th Edition, the platform now turns the spotlight towards its next chapter. The 27th Edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on 22nd – 23rd January 2027.