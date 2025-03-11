Hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, the IIFA Awards 2025 will be telecast on Sunday, March 16 on Zee TV.

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards were held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Jaipur on March 9. Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar hosted the flagship IIFA Awards. Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Madhuri Dixit Nene enthralled the audiences with their entertaining performances.

Aamir Khan's production Laapataa Ladies sweeped the ceremony with 10 major wins inclduing Best Picture, Best Director to Kiran Rao, Best Actress to Nitanshi Goel, and Best Debut Female to Pratibha Ranta. Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Karan Johar's production Kill was another major winner as it took home 5 awards for Best Villain to Raghav Juyal, Best Male Debut to Lakshya, and other trophies in technical categories.

For those who missed watching the scintillating ceremony live in Jaipur, the IIFA Awards 2025 will be telecast at 8 pm on Sunday, March 16 on Zee TV. The channel shared the announcement video on its social media handles with the caption, "With glam, fam, and sass, IIFA Awards 2025 is set to dazzle! Are you ready to celebrate 25 years of IIFA? Watch IIFA Awards 2025 on March 16th, Sunday, at 8 PM, only on Zee TV."

The IIFA Awards made its debut in 2000 and has since been celebrated in a variety of picturesque locales, including New Jersey, Abu Dhabi, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, Dubai, Colombo, Tampa Bay, Macau, London, and Bangkok. For the 25th edition, the awards came home to India in Jaipur.

The IIFA celebrations happened over two days in the Pink City. While IIFA Digital Awards 2025, which honoured the films and series that streamed in the Hindi OTT space last year, were held on the first day on March 8; IIFA Awards celebrating the 2024 Hindi theatrical films took place on the second day on March 9.