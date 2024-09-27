IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

Telugu star Rana Daggubati will host IIFA Utsavam with Teja Sajja on Friday, followed by the IIFA Awards ceremony, which will be emceed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan with filmmaker Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal.

From celebrating the best of talents from both Hindi and South film industries to live performances by some of the biggest celebrities including Rekha and Shahid Kapoor, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 is poised to be a grand celebration of Indian cinema.

The three-day awards gala will be held from September 27 to 29 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the third time.

IIFA Awards 2024 is bringing together the best of both Hindi and South film industries, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Telugu star Rana Daggubati will host IIFA Utsavam with Teja Sajja on Friday, followed by the IIFA Awards ceremony, which will be emceed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan with filmmaker Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the event is the performances by renowned stars from both the South and Hindi film industries, especially the finale performance by Rekha.

Besides her, the lineup also includes "Pushpa" composer DSP, Prabhu Deva, Raashii Khanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Kriti Sanon.

"Rekha's will be a finale performance, she will perform for 22 minutes with 150 dancers, and she is working day and night on her act, graphics, and costumes and is making sure that this performance will be of a lifetime. The clothes are designed for this by Manish Malhotra. Vicky Kaushal will also be performing, and actors Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon will be part of Shahid Kapoor’s act,” IIFA Awards founder-director Andre Timmins said.

The film extravaganza will conclude with the exclusive, invitation-only event, IIFA Rocks, to be hosted by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee. It will feature performances by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, Iulia Vantur, and Karan Aujla.

Last week, the organisers announced that the 25th edition of the IIFA Awards will be held in Jaipur from March 7 to 9, 2025.

Timmins said they plan to bring together the Khan trio – Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir for the 25th edition.

The first-ever IIFA award ceremony was held in 2000 in London, and over the years, the awards gala was hosted in locations like Johannesburg, Singapore, Amsterdam, Dubai, Yorkshire, Thailand, Macau, Tampa Bay, Colombo, Toronto, Bangkok and Madrid.

The IIFA Awards 2024 will be broadcast live on Sony TV, STAR Plus, and Colors TV. It will also be available for streaming on ZEE5.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | This SHOCKING film saw Yash Raj Films heroine in a totally de-glam role, showed a nation without women