IIFA Awards 2023: When, where to watch star-studded show featuring Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan

IIFA Awards 2023 were hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, who starred together in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

Salman Khan-Kriti Sanon-Hrithik Roshan/IIFA Instagram

The 23rd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards was organised in Abu Dhabi in the last weekend of May 2023 with the IIFA Rocks event held on Friday, May 26, and the main awards night on Saturday, May 27. The former was hosted by Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao, while Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, hosted the main event.

Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt won Best Actor and Best Actress trophies for their brilliant acts in Vikram Vedha and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively, while Drishyam 2 bagged the award for Best Film. R Madhavan won Best Director for his directorial debut Rocktry: The Nambi Effect.

Multiple stars gave their scintillating performances at the awards show. These included Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh, who danced to classics and their popular numbers to entertain the audiences at IIFA Awards.

Various celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, Sara Ali Khan, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Boman Irani, Shreya Ghoshal, Sanjay Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Pritam, Sharvari, and others also walked the green carpet at the gala event held on Yas Island in UAE.

When and where to watch IIFA Awards 2023

This year's IIFA Awards ceremony will be broadcast on Colors and streamed on JioCinema on June 18, Sunday night at 8 pm. The audiences can watch their favourite stars' performances and cheer for them while sitting in the comfort of their homes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The awards night remained in the news after a viral video took the internet by storm in which Salman Khan's bodyguards were seen pushing Vicky Kaushal as the latter tried to meet the former at the awards press conference in Abu Dhabi. Later, the two of them were seen hugging each other in several other clips.

