IIFA Awards 2022: Sara Ali Khan calls Salman Khan ‘uncle', watch his reaction

On Saturday, television will broadcast the IIFA Awards 2022. Sara Ali Khan is seen calling Salman Khan her 'uncle' in a recent promo. Later, the pair performs a dance routine to a song from Salman's 1997 movie Judwaa. A number of Bollywood superstars, including actors Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, attended the IIFA, which was held in Abu Dhabi.

Sara says in the video that she wants to create various brands. Later, she adds "Salman uncle ke saath (with Salman uncle)". "Aapki picture gayi" (now your movie is over), Salman responds. "Meri picture kyun gayi (why so?)" a sad Sara says. You called me uncle in front of everyone, Salman adds, "Aapne sabke samne mujhe uncle bulaya." You instructed me to call you uncle, Sara responds. Then the pair starts to dance to Tan Tana Tan Tan.

IIFA 2022 was held from June 2 to 4 in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on Yas Island. Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Nora Fatehi among others performed at the award ceremony, which was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul. Additionally captivating the audience with their performances were singers Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Asees Kaur, and Ash King.

For the unversed, a picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan sitting just one seat apart at the recently-concluded 22nd edition of IIFA awards 2022 had taken over the internet. The picture shared on the IIFA Instagram handle, showed Salman and Abhishek sitting with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, at the main award ceremony held on Saturday night.

On June 3, director Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana hosted IIFA Rocks 2022. On June 4, Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul hosted IIFA 2022's major awards ceremony.