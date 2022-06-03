IIFA awards 2022: Salman Khan gets 'upset' with Riteish Deshmukh during press conference

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is almost here. After a two-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the much-anticipated award show is returned. The IIFA 2022 conference will take place over two days, on June 3 and 4. Many celebrities have already arrived at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. On June 2, Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and other celebrities attended IIFA Weekend Press Conference. Salman appeared to be irritated with Riteish in a humorous video clip from the conference.

"Maniesh, I just want to say that you are the best thing that has happened to hosting," Riteish Deshmukh stated during the press conference, praising Maniesh Paul's hosting abilities. Salman Khan, who was also on stage at the time, then made a silly face at him and shouted something that was not audible. Salman has been the host of Bigg Boss for quite some time. He'll also be hosting the IIFA in 2022! Riteish then approached Salman and apologised while they both laughed.



Salman Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul will headline the main IIFA event on June 4th. Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana will be the emcees at the IIFA Rocks event on June 3. The awards presentation will be shown live on Colors, however no formal announcement has been made yet.



Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Salman Khan's security stepped up, had come under Lawrence Bishnoi's radar

The major IIFA event in 2022 will be a star-studded occasion. Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi are among the performers. Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Asees Kaur, and Ash King are among the IIFA Rocks performers.