IIFA Awards 2022: Abhishek Bachchan's impromptu dance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya wins the internet

IIFA/Instagram

The IIFA Awards 2022 included a slew of celebrities. Many celebs put their best foot forward while dancing to popular songs. While performances by Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Nora Fatehi wowed the audience, Abhishek Bachchan's dance was the event's main attraction. His wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also present.

Aside from the prizes, the evening is known for some of the best performances by Bollywood celebrities. For example, Abhishek Bachchan's performance this year grabbed hearts. IIFA posted a video of Abhishek energising the audience while performing India Wale from Happy New Year and Macha Macha from Dasvi on Instagram.

He approached wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya while dancing. They, too joined him for an impromptu dance.

On Saturday, Aishwarya and Abhishek attended the award event together. At the star-studded event, they walked the green carpet together and wore matching black outfits. Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri, and Pankaj Tripathi were among the Bollywood stars that attended the event. The event this year was place on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul, and Farah Khan Kunder co-hosted the event.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was most recently seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan. Ponniyin Selvan 1, Mani Ratnam's big-budget film, will be her next appearance. Abhishek, on the other side, played a corrupt and imprisoned politician in Dasvi. Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam also appeared in the film.