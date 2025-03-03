When it comes to nominations, Laapataa Ladies dominates with nine nominations, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 secures seven nods, and Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank locks six nominations.

This year, The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will complete its silver jubilee, and the 25th IIFA Awards will happen in the Pink City of Jaipur, Rajasthan. The two-day event will honour Bollywood and OTT's contributions in the presence of the biggest stars, visionary filmmakers, and industry leaders. IIFA Awards will happen on March 8 (Digital Awards) and March 9 (Main Event).

Hosts of IIFA Digital Awards 2025

For IIFA digital awards, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana will host, honoring the Best Film and Best Series and recognizing outstanding original content on digital streaming platforms. A few additional categories include Best Reality or Non-Scripted Series, Best Docuseries/DocuFilm, and Best Music/Soundtrack, spotlighting innovation and creativity in various aspects of digital storytelling.

Hosts of IIFA Awards 2025

The main event of IIFA, happening on March 9, will be hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar. This award night will celebrate cinematic excellence by recognizing outstanding achievements across multiple categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male & Female), Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male & Female), Best Performance in a Negative Role, Music Direction, and Playback Singer (Male & Female).

Performers of IIFA Awards 2025

The main event will become grand with the performance of the stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shahid Kapoor. Mika Singh and Nora Fatehi are among the performers for the IIFA Digital Awards.

IIFA Awards Nomination List

Here's the nomination list of the main IIFA Awards

Best Picture

Laapataa Ladies

Kill

Article 370

Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank

Shaitaan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Director

Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat (Kill)

Amar Kaushik (Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank)

Siddharth Anand (Fighter)

Aditya Suhas Jhambale (Article 370)

Anees Bazmee (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Actor in leading role (Female)

Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Yami Gautam (Article 370)

Katrina Kaif (Merry Christmas)

Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank)

Best Actor in leading role (Male)

Sparsh Shrivastava (Laapataa Ladies)

Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Abhishek A Bachchan (I Want To Talk)

Ajay Devgn (Maidaan)

Best Actor in supporting role (Female)

Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Vidya Balan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)

Priyamani (Article 370)

Jyotika (Srikanth)

Best Actor in supporting role (Male)

Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Abhishek Banerjee (Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank)

Fardeen Khan (Khel Khel Mein)

Rajpal Yadav (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Manoj Pahwa (Jigra)

Best Actor in a negative role

Raghav Juyal (Kill)

R. Madhavan (Shaitaan)

Gajraj Rao (Maidaan)

Vivek Gomber (Jigra)

Arjun Kapoor (Singham Again)