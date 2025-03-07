Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish statement as he stepped out of the airport, wearing a sleek white t-shirt from his son Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand D'YAVOL X.

Jaipur is buzzing with excitement as it prepares to host the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025.The who's who of Bollywood are flocking to the Pink City, and the anticipation reached new heights with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's arrival on Friday. The crowd went wild as he received a grand welcome at the Jaipur airport.



Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish statement as he stepped out of the airport, wearing a sleek white t-shirt from his son Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand D'YAVOL X. He paired it with blue denim and completed his look with a blue bag. The superstar's arrival has undoubtedly added to the glamour and excitement of the upcoming IIFA awards.

Sharing the pictures of SRK on Instagram, the official handle of IIFA wrote, “A presence so powerful, we cannot keep calm! Shah Rukh Khan has arrived in Jaipur for IIFA 2025 and we are beyond excited!” A netizen commented, “Looking so hot and happy.” “Finally King Khan arrives,” wrote a fan. “Following IIFA for a some time only for SRK posts!!” added another fan.

Guests have already started arriving in the Pink City ahead of the grand award show. So far, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Nushrratt Bharuccha have arrived in the city.



IIFA Awards 2025

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025, a three-day extravaganza, will commence on March 7 with a 'Journey of Women in Cinema' panel. The event unfolds with a press conference and digital awards on March 8, followed by the main ceremony on the same day, where Bollywood's biggest stars will be honored for their exceptional work. Marking a milestone, Kartik Aaryan is set to make his hosting debut at the prestigious award ceremony which is celebrating its 25th edition this year.