The silver jubilee edition of the IIFA Awards are set to be held in Jaipur on March 8 and 9.

Light-hearted satire Laapataa Ladies and horror comedies Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank have emerged as the top nominees in popular categories at the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2024, the organisers announced on Sunday. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies leads the pack with nine nominations, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 directed by Anees Bazmee and Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank follow close with seven and six nods, respectively.

The silver jubilee edition of the IIFA Awards, set to be held in Jaipur between March 8 and 9, will honour cinematic excellence across 10 categories of Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Performance in a Leading Role, Best Performance in a Supporting Role, Best Performance in a Negative Role, Music Direction, and Playback Singer.

The nominees in the Best Picture are Laapataa Ladies, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank, Kill, Article 370, and Shaitaan. In the Best Direction category, the race is among Rao, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kaushik, Siddharth Anand, Bazmee, and Aditya Suhas Jhambale.

Nitanshi Goel, Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Katrina Kaif, and Shraddha Kapoor will contend for the award of Best Performance in a Leading Role. Sparsh Shrivastava, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek A Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn are nominated in the Best Performance in a Leading Role category.

Chhaya Kadam, Vidya Balan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika, and Priyamani are vying for the award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role. Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Fardeen Khan, Rajpal Yadav, and Manoj Pahwa have secured nominations in the Best Performance in a Supporting Role segment. The nominees for the Best Performance in a Negative Role are Raghav Juyal, R Madhavan, Gajraj Rao, Vivek Gomber, and Arjun Kapoor.

Sachin-Jigar and Tanishk Bagchi have earned twin nominations each in the Best Music Direction category. Sachin-Jigar are nominated for their individual work on Stree 2 - Sarkate Ka Aatank, they are also recognised for their composing skills in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside various composers like Bagchi, Mitraz, Raghav, Talwiinder, NDS, and MC Square. Bagchi is nominated along with Pritam, Lijo George, Sachet-Parampara, Dj Chetas, Adiya Rikhari, and Amaal Malik for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Other nominees in the Best Music Direction category are Ram Sampath and AR Rahman.

Singers Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh with Badshah, Jubin Nautiyal, and Mitraz are nominated for the Playback Singer award. Shreya Ghoshal has secured double nominations in the Best Playback Singer category for Laapataa Ladies and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Also nominated in the segment are Madhubanti Baghchi, Rekha Bhardwaj, and Shilpa Rao.

