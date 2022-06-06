IIFA 2022: Teary-eyed Salman Khan reveals Suniel Shetty gifted him shirt as he couldn't afford it

Salman Khan

Salman Khan became a centre of attraction in IIFA 2022, and during the main event, the actor broke down recalling his struggle days. During the show, host Maniesh Paul asked Salman to share the most emotional moment of his life. Khan who was seated in the audience got up and started sharing his struggle while walking around.

Dabbang star thanked Boney Kapoor for giving him the perfect comeback with Wanted. While speaking about him, he reached toward Kapoor, and they both hugged. Salman said, " Boney ji has helped me throughout my life. When my career hit a rough patch, Boney Kapoor gave me a film called Wanted. After that, he gave another film No Entry which marked the comeback of Anil Kapoor."

Watch the video

Then, he went a few years back and shared how he couldn't afford a pair of jeans, or boots, and how Suniel Shetty helped him. "When I didn’t have any money, actor Suniel Shetty had a shop called Mischief and I was eyeing a pair of stone wash jeans, boots, and a purse. I knew I couldn’t afford it because I didn’t have money. But Anna saw my eyes and decided to gift me what I yearned." Salman shared his story while reaching toward Suniel son's Ahan. He tried to hold back his tears, but couldn't do so. He hugged Jr Shetty and continued sharing his struggle.

Then, Salman also shared how producer Ramesh Taurani helped him to get work after the 6 months break. He said that after Maine Pyar Kiya, no one offered him anything for six months. "I didn’t have any film for 6 months. Then a god-like man came in my life – Ramesh Taurani. At that time my father had made a fake announcement from JP Sippy by paying 2000 rupees in a film magazine. I didn’t have any film. Ramesh Taurani went to Sippy’s office and he gave him 5 lakh rupees for music at that time and that’s how I got the film Pathar Ke Phool.” On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 3.