IIFA 2022: Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan spotted together, photo goes viral

Salman Khan-Abhishek Bachchan/Viral Bhayani

A picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan sitting just one seat apart at the recently-concluded 22nd edition of IIFA awards 2022 has taken over the internet. The picture shared on the IIFA Instagram handle, shows Salman and Abhishek sitting with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, at the main award ceremony held on Saturday night.

In the image, the two actors are seen having a deep conversation with Sheikh Nahyan as they got photographed sitting in the front row.

Fans could not seem to control their excitement at seeing the two actors together.

A user wrote: "Good to see them together... Matured people." Another wrote: "Abhishek and Salman in one frame."

The hype over Salman and Abhishek sitting together is due to the fact that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who tied the knot with Abhishek in 2007, was previouosly in a relationship with Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, a video of Abhishek's performance has surfaced on the internet. While the Big Bull actor impressed his fans with his performance, it was Aaradhya's dance moves that stole the limelight.

In the video, Abhishek is seen grooving to the song Tattad Tattad in an ivory sherwani. He gets down the stage and shakes a leg with his daughter, who looked adorable in a white sparkly dress. Aishwarya also joined them with matching steps. After finishing his act, Abhishek even blew a kiss on Aaradhya.

One of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, Abhishek and Aishwarya made a grand couple entry on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2022. While the former Miss World looks stunning as ever in a black outfit with floral accents on it, Abhishek donned a black tux with quirky glasses.

This year, IIFA was held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island on June 2, 3, and 4.