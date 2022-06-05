IIFA 2022: Salman Khan supports Shah Rukh Khan, says 'kabse peeche hai...'

Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are the two mightiest forces in Bollywood. But as per Dabbang actor, Shah Rukh is behind him. Well, don't take it to the other, let us explain you. Salman recently hosted IIFA Awards with Maniesh Paul and Riteish Deshmukh. In one of the segments, Paul and Deshmukh asked other celebrities, sitting in the audience to tell them 'who's behind Salman?' (Salman ke peeche kaun hai?).

Kriti Sanon answered "the audience," Singers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa said, "Angels." Then, Khan stood up and answered, "Dekhiye yeh galat jaawab hai. Mere peeche ek hi aadmi hai... aur woh hai Shah Rukh Khan. Aur yeh kabse mere peeche hai.. kabse." Before the audience could understand his joke, Salman continued, "Kyuki kya hai na ki Mannat ki jo building hai... woh Galaxy ke piche hai. Agar uss taraf se dekhoge (opposite side) toh woh bahut aage hai." Before taking his seat, Salman gave a shout out to SRK's upcoming actioners and said, "Humara Pathaan aur humara Jawaan tyaar hai." One of the fans shared the video, and this will certainly bring a smile to your face.

Watch the video

Yesterday, Shah Rukh released the poster of his upcoming actioner Jawaan. His next film with director Atlee will release in cinemas on June 2, 2023, and the actor opened up about the project. While sharing the posters, SRK captioned his feeling about Jawaan and said, "It’s a special RC (Red Chillies) project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_GauravVerma the Co-Producer, @Atlee_dir and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!" Next year, Shah Rukh Khan will have 3 major releases. At first, he will make his comeback with actioner Pathaan, followed by Jawaan, and then by the end of the year, he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.