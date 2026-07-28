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IFFM 2026: Rekha to receive Excellence In Cinema award, attend special screening of Umrao Jaan, hoist Indian flag on August 15

IFFM 2026: Rekha to receive Excellence In Cinema award, hoist Indian flag

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IFFM 2026: Rekha to receive Excellence In Cinema award, attend special screening of Umrao Jaan, hoist Indian flag on August 15

Speaking about the honour, Rekha said, "Umrao Jaan has never left me. To revisit that journey and see the film being celebrated on a global stage is both humbling and moving." The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will be held from August 13 to 26, 2026.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 06:44 PM IST

IFFM 2026: Rekha to receive Excellence In Cinema award, attend special screening of Umrao Jaan, hoist Indian flag on August 15
Rekha is Guest of Honour at IFFM 2026
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Rekha, one of Indian cinema’s most iconic and celebrated actors, will attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 as the Guest of Honour, adding another milestone to the festival’s celebration of Indian cinema and culture on the global stage. The veteran actor will also be part of a special screening of Umrao Jaan, Muzaffar Ali’s timeless classic that features one of the most acclaimed performances of her career. Rekha will also be conferred with the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award in recognition of her remarkable body of work, unforgettable performances, and outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

Speaking about the honour, Rekha said, "Umrao Jaan has never left me. She lives in my memories, in my silences, and in the hearts of those who have embraced her with a lot of love over the years. To revisit that journey and see the film being celebrated on a global stage is both humbling and moving. Cinema has been my life's greatest blessing, and to be honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award at IFFM 2026 is special. I accept this honour with immense gratitude, not only as a recognition of my own journey, but also as a tribute to the filmmakers, writers, musicians and countless collaborators who have enriched my life and shaped my work."

As part of IFFM’s annual Independence Day tradition, Rekha will hoist the Indian National Flag in Melbourne on August 15 to mark India’s 79th Independence Day. The ceremony will be attended by members of the Indian diaspora, Australian dignitaries, filmmakers, artists, and cinema enthusiasts, and has become one of the festival’s signature events celebrating the strong cultural bond between India and Australia.

Over the years, the flag-hoisting ceremony has been led by several prominent names from Indian cinema, including late Rishi Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ram Charan, and filmmaker Karan Johar, making Rekha’s participation another significant addition to the festival’s legacy.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will be held from August 13 to 26, 2026. Over the years, it has emerged as one of the world’s leading celebrations of Indian cinema, bringing together acclaimed filmmakers, actors, and storytellers while strengthening cultural ties between India and Australia.

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