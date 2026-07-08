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IFFM 2026 full list of nominations: Saiyaara earns most nods; Aamir, Ranveer, Rishab, Mammootty to compete for Best Actor

Saiyaara, Sitaare Zameen Par, Kantara Chapter 1 have earned most nominations at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2026. In the OTT categories, Kohrra Season 2, Perfect Family, and Sapne vs Everyone are the most nominated web series. IFFM 2026 is slated to be held from August 13-26.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 02:03 PM IST

IFFM 2026 full list of nominations: Saiyaara earns most nods; Aamir, Ranveer, Rishab, Mammootty to compete for Best Actor
IFFM Awards 2026 nominations
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The 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced the official nominations for the IFFM Awards 2026, recognising the finest achievements in Indian films and OTT over the past year. The festival will take place from August 13 to August 23, 2026, supported by the Victorian Government. The IFFM Awards will honour exceptional storytelling, outstanding performances, and creative excellence across languages, genres, and platforms.

Saiyaara has earned the most nominations, a total of four for Best Film, Best Director for Mohit Suri, Best Actor for Ahaan Panday, and Best Actress for Aneet Padda. Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Sitaare Zameen Par follow with three nominations each for Best Film, Best Director (Rishab Shetty and RS Prasanna), and Best Actor (Rishab Shetty and Aamir Khan). Dhurandhar has only earned one nomination of Best Actor for Ranveer Singh.

In the OTT categories, Kohrra Season 2, Perfect Family, and Sapne vs Everyone are the most nominated web series with three nominations each. Matka King, Real Kashmir Football Club, Delhi Crime Season 3, and Freedom At Midnight Season 2 have earned two nods each. The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, has just been nominated for Best Series. 

IFFM Awards 2026 Full List of Nominations

Best Film
 
Haq (Hindi)
Jarann (Marathi)
Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 (Kannada)
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Malayalam)
Saiyaara (Hindi)
Sitaare Zameen Par (Hindi)
Sharthopor (Bengali)
The Great Shamsuddin Family (Hindi)
 
Best Indie Film
 
Ammang Haelbeda (Don't Tell Mother) - (Kannada)
Full Plate - (Hindi)
Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia) - (Punjabi)
Lala and Poppy - (Hindi)
Mayilaa - Semmalar Annam (Tamil)
Members of the Problematic Family - (Tamil)
Not a Hero - (Assamese, Hindi, English)
Pankhudiyaan (Petals in the Wind) - (Hindi)

Best Director
 
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari - System (Hindi)
Chandrasish Ray - Porshi (Bengali)
Mohit Suri - Saiyaara (Hindi)
Ramalingam Gowtham - Members of The Problematic Family  (Tamil)
Rima Das - Not a Hero (Assamese, English, Hindi)
Rishab Shetty - Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 (Kannada)
R.S. Prasanna - Sitaare Zamen Par (Hindi)
Shazia Iqbal – Dhadak 2 (Hindi)
 
Best Performance (Male)
 
Aamir Khan - Sitaare Zameen Par (Hindi)
Ahaan Pandey - Saiyaara (Hindi)
Bhuman Bhargav Das - Kein Held (Not a Hero) - (Assamese)
Dulquer Salmaan - Kaantha (Tamil)
Mammootty - Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath (Malayalam)
Ranveer Singh - Dhurandhar (Hindi)
Rishab Shetty -  Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 (Kannada)
Sanjay Mishra - Vadh 2 (Hindi)
 
Best Performance (Female)
 
Aneet Padda - Saiyaara (Hindi)
Kalyani Priyadarshan - Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Malayalam)
Kirti Kulhari - Full Plate (Hindi)
Neena Gupta - Vadh 2 (Hindi)
Rajshri Deshpande - Baapya (Marathi)
Rani Mukerji - Mardaani 3 (Hindi)
Rituparna Sengupta - Bela (Bengali)
Yami Gautam Dhar - Haq (Hindi)
 
Best Series
 
Baai Tujhyapayi (Marathi)
Kohrra: Season 2 (Punjabi)
Matka King (Hindi)
Real Kashmir Football Club (Hindi)
Sapne Vs Everyone (Hindi)
The Ba***ds of Bollywood (Hindi)
Perfect Family (Hindi)
Freedom at Midnight: Season 2 (Hindi)
 
Best Performance (Male) - Series
 
Ambrish Verma - Sapne Vs Everyone: Season 2 (Hindi)
Arif Zakaria - Freedom at Midnight: Season 2 (Hindi) 
Barun Sobti - Kohrra: Season 2 (Punjabi)
Kunal Kemmu - Single Papa (Hindi) 
Paramvir Singh Cheema - Sapne Vs Everyone: Season 2  (Hindi)
Manav Kaul - Real Kashmir Football Club (Hindi) 
Manoj Pawa - Perfect Family (Hindi)
Vijay Varma - Matka King (Hindi)
 
Best Performance (Female) - Series 
 
Anandhi - Arabia Kadali (Telugu)
Huma Qureshi - Maharani: Season 4 (Hindi)
Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli - Kuttram Purinshavan: The Guilty One (Tamil)
Mona Singh - Kohrra: Season 2 (Punjabi)
Rasika Dugal - Delhi Crime: Season 3 (Hindi)
Seema Pahwa - Perfect Family (Hindi)
Shefali Shah - Delhi Crime: Season 3 (Hindi)
Swastika Mukherjee - Kaalipotka (Bengali)
 
Best Documentary Film
 
Flying Tigers - Madhusree Dutta (Bengali, English, Mandarin, German, Polish) 
Working Girls - Paromita Vohra (Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali) 
Loving Karma - Johnny Burke, Andrew Hinton (English, Monpa, Hindi) 
Njaan Revathi (I am Revathi) - P. Abhijith (Tamil)
Breaking The Code - Ben Rekhi, Swetlana (English)
The Gas Station Attendant - Karla Murthy (English)
Music in a Village Named 1PB - Surabhi Sharma (Hindi)
Bride of Aravan - Lesley Branagan (Tamil)
 
Best Film from The Subcontinent
 
Sand City - Mahde Hasan (Bangladesh)
Roid - Mejbaur Rahman Sumon (Bangladesh)
Spying Stars - Vimukthi Jayasundara (Sri Lanka)
Ek Mutthi Badal (My Share of Sky) - Sahara Sharma (Nepal)
No Good Men - Shahrbanoo Sadat (Afghanistan) 
Goodbye Sisters - Alexander Murphy (Nepal)
Delupi - Mohammad Touqir Islam (Bangladesh)
In The Room - Brishkay Ahmed (Afghanistan) 

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