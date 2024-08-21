Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

REVEALED: Reason behind road rage in Badlapur

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

'If you shout at me, I will...': Taapsee Pannu opens up on her fight with paparazzi, says 'I am not public property'

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato to buy new business for Rs 2048 crore from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
REVEALED: Reason behind road rage in Badlapur

REVEALED: Reason behind road rage in Badlapur

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Unusual animals that people keep at home

Unusual animals that people keep at home

9 most controversial catfights in Bollywood

9 most controversial catfights in Bollywood

Who are eligible for white passport in India?

Who are eligible for white passport in India?

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra lands Ranbir's film in trouble with shocker: 'Ravana was right, woh pyaar...'

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra lands Ranbir's film in trouble with shocker: 'Ravana was right, woh pyaar...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'If you shout at me, I will...': Taapsee Pannu opens up on her fight with paparazzi, says 'I am not public property'

Taapsee Pannu shed light on the challenging aspects of being a public figure in the age of rampant trolling and invasive paparazzi.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 10:00 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'If you shout at me, I will...': Taapsee Pannu opens up on her fight with paparazzi, says 'I am not public property'
Taapsee Pannu (Image credit: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood, few actresses have navigated the terrain as boldly and candidly as Taapsee Pannu. Known for her impressive range and dedication to her craft, Taapsee is not only a celebrated performer but also an outspoken advocate for personal boundaries and respect.

In a recent candid conversation with ANI, Taapsee Pannu shed light on the challenging aspects of being a public figure in the age of rampant trolling and invasive paparazzi. "I think I have chosen a life which unfortunately I got to know very late that kuch karo na karo, troll to tum hoge hi," Taapsee confessed, reflecting on the inevitability of online criticism.

"So, I think this trolling has come into all of our lives lately. And I feel ki kuch relevant hu mai tabhi to troll ho rahi hu," the actor said , emphasizing that being trolled signifies her relevance in today's digital landscape.

The actress also touched on the transient nature of trolling, noting that online attacks often flare up around a single post or tweet but quickly fade as public attention shifts.

"People are spending time in negativity on you. I would be like, okay, I'm worth their time in some way," said Taapsee.

Taapsee believes that despite the harshness of today's trolls they lack the power to destroy careers as it did in earlier times when critics could significantly influence an actor's trajectory. "No, they cannot. No, they cannot. Otherwise, mai to yha pe pakka nhi hoti (I wouldn't be here. I swear.)," she said.

The 'Pink' actor was particularly outspoken about her interactions with the paparazzi, stating, "I have a very clear logic of the fact that I'm a public figure, not public property. There's a very, very big difference between the two." She firmly asserted her right to personal space, highlighting that undue invasion by photographers crosses the line.

"If you shout at me, I will not take it. If you jump on me and pounce on me and physically come too close to me, that's not acceptable," Taapsee said.

The discussion took a personal turn as Taapsee shared her frustration with the media's obsession with negative narratives."You know, that's exciting. Arey kya bola, kya kiya. You know, that's exciting," she said, addressing how negative moments generate more buzz than positive interactions.

She expressed her disappointment with how negativity sells and acknowledged that it plays a significant role in clickbait.

Despite these challenges, Taapsee remains focused on her craft. "I'm working really hard. I'm giving my sweat and blood to every film," she said passionately. "If you think I did something good, then please come and watch it." She also talked about how her commitment to her work shines through in the support she receives from critics, even when a film does not achieve commercial success.

"It's not like I know many of them personally for them to know the hard work I'm putting in. I guess my honesty towards my work speaks on camera. They probably felt ki isne koshish kari (that she tried hard). Ab puri picture ka zimma mere kandho pe nahi hota hai (The whole film is not on my shoulders). It's a team effort. Every film is a team effort. I tried to give my best. It didn't work for X, Y, Z, or whatever reasons. I shouldn't be held responsible for it. So they were kind enough to give me my due. And they've most of the time been kind to me," Taapsee said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja files Rs 5-crore defamation suit after former landlady accuses him of...

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja files Rs 5-crore defamation suit after former landlady accuses him of...

Diversification Is The Answer to Geopolitical Uncertainties: Hemant Sood, Ludhiana

Diversification Is The Answer to Geopolitical Uncertainties: Hemant Sood, Ludhiana

Meet Imanvi, former Pakistani Army officer's daughter, Prabhas’ co-star in Hanu Raghavapudi film, who went viral for...

Meet Imanvi, former Pakistani Army officer's daughter, Prabhas’ co-star in Hanu Raghavapudi film, who went viral for...

How Nita Ambani dropped 18 kg when she joined son Anant Ambani in his quest to lose weight

How Nita Ambani dropped 18 kg when she joined son Anant Ambani in his quest to lose weight

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement