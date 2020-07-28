'If you’re so keen on seeing Taimur right now, you can’t cry nepotism': Vatsal Sheth on star kids

Sushant Singh Rajput's death started the debate around nepotism in the film industry. Now, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Vatsal Sheth has expressed his views on the same. Vatsal who starred in the film Tarzan, a film which was loved by fans said that is quite natural for parents to support their kids and kids want to do the same thing as they’ve grown up watching their parents and lived that life.

Vatsal said that the audiences want to see star kids and that they shouldn't cry about nepotism using the example of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan.

In an interview, Vatsal said, "Taimur (Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son) is a kid. See how people go crazy around him. Uska photo dikhao, video dikhao. If you’re so keen on seeing Taimur right now, obviously you want to see him on big screen, too. Then if he becomes an actor, you can’t cry nepotism," BollywoodLife reported.

He further said, adding some examples of some "outsiders" who are doing well in the industry saying, "Look at Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana — they aren’t from the industry, they worked very hard. Varun Dhawan is a great actor. I know how hard he works on his craft and even in the gym, so you can’t ignore that and just talk about him being a director’s son. For an outsider, it might be difficult but not impossible, people who shout nepotism on Twitter don’t know what’s actually happening."