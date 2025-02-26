Sandeep Reddy Vanga has claimed that a big production house in Mumbai refused to cast an actor just because he worked with the director in Kabir Singh.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has slammed a big production house in Bollywood for refusing to cast an actor who worked in his 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh, which starred Shahid Kapoor in the titular role and Kiara Advani. The filmmaker didn't take any names, but he challenged them to refuse to work with his Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

Film critic Komal Nahta has shared a glimpse of his upcoming interview with Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his YouTube channel Game Changers, in which the filmmaker said, "There’s one big production company in Bombay, I don’t want to take the name. It’s not like I am scared but I don’t want to take the name. Ek actor, Kabir Singh mein jo act kiya, wo gaya audition dene office mein. Popular actor from Kabir Singh. Audition dene ke baad bole ki 'you've acted in Kabir Singh, right? We are not casting you. Because you acted in Kabir Singh (An actor, who has acted in Kabir Singh, went to give an audition at their office. A popular actor from Kabir Singh. After the audition, the actor was told, ‘You’ve acted in Kabir Singh, right? We are not casting you')."

Vanga added that the actor called him and shared the incident. He added, "Tu wapas wo log ko bolna chahiye tha ki now Sandeep is working with Ranbir Kapoor (You should’ve gone back to them and told them that now Sandeep is working with Ranbir Kapoor). Say the same thing to Ranbir Kapoor. Don’t take Triptii Dimri. Don’t take Rashmika. Don’t work with Vishal Mishra, who made that song for me."

"If you have guts, talk here. It's very irritating. I mean, I don't have words to express. I felt very bad. That guy came from somewhere, some other part of the country. He did a small role and got a little recognition. He wants to go ahead and he gives an audition. But they say you worked on that film, so our company won't hire you. I said, 'Uska company koi Avatar nahi bana raha hai, tu light le' ('That company isn't making an Avatar, take it lightly')", the director concluded.

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh was the official remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Made in just Rs 60 crore, the 2019 film earned Rs 280 crore net in India and grossed Rs 375 crore worldwide. Vanga's last movie was the 2023 release Animal, which grossed over Rs 900 crore at the global box office.