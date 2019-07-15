If you give people an entertaining film they are happy to see it: Parineeti Chopra

Jabariya Jodi is one film which has been creating extreme buzz owing to its unusual storyline. The Prashant Singh directorial stars Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the leads and is all set to present a one of its kind love story to the audience- a surprise wedding of the year which is based on the practice of Pakadwa Shaadis.

Our country is known for its immense diversity and that includes a plethora of practices regarding religion, rites and marriages. One such bizarre practice is Pakadwa Shaadi translated as ‘Kidnapped Marriages’ wherein the groom is kidnapped and forced to marry at gunpoint in order to avoid dowry by the family of the bride. It continues to be a prevalent practice in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking about playing her character, actress Parineeti Chopra shared, "I didn't know about it. When Ekta Kapoor called me, I googled it and it sparked my interest. It happens but we have handled it in a lighter way. If you give people an entertaining film they are happy to see it. I hope jabariya Jodi is that film."

The actress further says, "Our writers Sanjeev K Jha and director Prashant Singh are from Bihar. We limited their Lingo we also had voice coaches to prep us. Soon we got so comfortable with the language even off camera we'd use it."

Adding to it, the film's latest song Zilla Hilela has become the talk of the town as the film-makers have given us a colourful visual treat with its vibrancy in the song and the song's marriage prep vibe has reached its epitome. Not just the pair, Siddharth Malhotra and Elli AvrRam, but its also the baraatis who are grooving to the song's catchy beats with perfection.

The film is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give the right flavour. Jabariya Jodi also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga on August 2, 2019.