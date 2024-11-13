BOLLYWOOD
One of the darkest chapters in Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's relationship came in November 2001 when Salman Khan reached Aishwarya's apartment in a fit of fury. Many eyewitnesses claimed that he kept banging on her apartment door for hours.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently embroiled in a controversy regarding her marital status with Abhishek Bachchan and unverified rumours of his affair with Nimrat Kaur. Amid this, people are now digging up old interviews not only of the actors but also of people that they have dated in the past. Aishwarya Rai was in a high-profile relationship with Salman Khan from 1999 to 2002 after they met and fell in love on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The couple was much-adored by fans, however, soon it became a subject of gossip with Aishwarya Rai claiming that she suffered physical and mental abuse.
A viral video is currently making the rounds on social media showing Aishwarya Rai going to an award show to collect the Best Actress award for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. In the video, Aishwarya Rai can allegedly be seen with a cast on her arm and bruised eyes covered by sunglasses. The video is going viral on Reddit with users discussing how badly the actress had to suffer when she was with Salman Khan.
While one user said, "That’s so horrible. classic case of domestic violence where the woman needs to hide and make excuses to protect herself, and the abuser gets away with everything. I’m glad she left him," another wrote, "Salman Khan just boils my blood. Domestic violence, murder - he’s done it all. My heart goes out to victims like Aishwarya."
A third user commented on Aishwarya Rai's strength and admired her commitment saying, "She was in such a fucked up mental space! Physical abuse on one side and the fear of what he’d do next, what drama awaits you and its repercussions are beyond fathomable. She’s such a strong woman for even showing up that day."
After the video created a stir on Reddit, an old interview of Salman Khan also resurfaced from when he spoke about creating a ruckus outside Aishwarya Rai's house.
In a 2002 interview with Bombay Times, Salman Khan said, "Yes, yes, there is truth (in these reports). But they are all exaggerated. I'm having a relationship with her. But if you don't fight, there's no love. I will not fight with an outsider. Whatever fighting and possessiveness is there from my side and hers is all out of love… But I banged my car. I have now been told by the cops not to go to her building."
One of the darkest chapters in Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's relationship came in November 2001 when Salman Khan reached Aishwarya's apartment in a fit of fury. Many eyewitnesses claimed that he kept banging on her apartment door for hours, urging the actress to let him in. Some have claimed that Salman Khan even threatened to jump off the roof of Gorakh Hill Tower if Aishwarya Rai did not open the door to let him in.
'If you don't fight...': When Salman Khan admitted he created ruckus outside Aishwarya Rai's home, cops told him to..
