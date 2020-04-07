'If we’re alive we can get things back on track again': Neil Nitin Mukesh on coronavirus lockdown

The only way everyone can fight this coronavirus pandemic is by staying indoors but some people are still not following the nationwide lockdown that was ordered by the government. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently took to social media to school people stepping out of their houses, especially in Gurugram, Haryana.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Neil said, "I know it isn’t easy, but we’ve to do this or else things might go out of hand. Reading reports of people misunderstanding the gravity of the situation and stepping out of their houses in large numbers is so disturbing. I also saw videos of some young boys stepping out, it is like they’re treating this to be some holiday."

In addition to this, Neil also saluted the efforts that the government is putting in to curb the spread of the virus, "Given our population, they are doing a commendable job at every level. Don’t forget we’re all together in this."

Further sharing how his schedule got affected because of the crisis, he said, "Two of my films got stuck, I don’t know their future. Yes, one can say I’m financially stable, but I also need to continue working. While 2020 might take an exit from the financial calendar, if we’re alive we can get things back on track again."

The actor added that he is quarantining with his wife Rukmini and daughter Nurvi while his parents and brother are in another house, under self-isolation. "There are concerns regarding aged individuals and kids. It is better to avoid too many people in one house so we’re staying separate. It’s painful. There are no house helps with us, we just have a nanny for Nurvi," he said.