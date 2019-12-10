'If we keep trying we shall overcome': Shah Rukh Khan lends support to acid-attack survivors

Shah Rukh Khan apart from being the King of Bollywood is also a real-life angel and you would agree with us too if you knew how he is actively making lending his support to acid attack survivors with his non-profit organization, Meer Foundation which he founded in 2013.

A video was shared by Meer Foundation, on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, in which Shah Rukh could be seen supporting and listening to the issues faced by the survivors and how "God always tests our patience but we should come out on top".

Meer Foundation shared the video on their Twitter account and said, "Human Rights state that every adult has the right to a fair wage & job. Survivors find it difficult to find opportunities that will help them move back into society. #MeerFoundation’s #ToGETherTransformed ensures survivors find the strength to get back on their feet. @iamsrk."

To which King Khan replied, "If we keep trying we shall overcome..."

Meer Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to effect change at the ground level and helps to build a world that empowers women.

To inspire the same support from society towards acid-attack survivors, Deepika Padukone also launched the trailer of her upcoming film Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey.

The trailer was received with positive reviews from fans as well as celebrities who lauded director Meghna Gulzar and Deepika for the support that they are lending to these women through storytelling.

Chhapaak is all set to release on January 10, 2020.