Bollywood

'If they are embarrassed...': When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expressed desire to be like mom-in-law Jaya Bachchan

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, now an old interview of the actress is going viral on Reddit where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen speaking about her decision to not take on bold roles.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

'If they are embarrassed...': When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expressed desire to be like mom-in-law Jaya Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently grabbing headlines regarding her relationship status with Abhishek Bachchan. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. Ever since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, there have been rumours on the internet about trouble brewing in their marriage. 

People are also questioning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationship with her in-laws Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Amid this, now an old interview of the actress is going viral on Reddit where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen speaking about her decision to not take on bold roles. In the interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also expressed her desire to be like Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini.

She was quoted as saying, "I won’t discard my image with my clothes. I will be happy even if I get no work. Certain things have to be private for the man you love, the family you go to as a daughter-in-law, and finally, as a mother. If tomorrow, they are embarrassed seeing what I did on screen, I would be ashamed. My stardom will last another 10 years, but my family life will last for the rest of my life. I want to be a Hema Malini or a Jaya Bachchan and be remembered like that." 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are in the news amid rumours of a divorce but the star couple is yet to formally make a statement regarding the same. 

