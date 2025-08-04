'If someone thinks sex is...': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to viral ‘rape of Avantika’ article slamming Baahubali scene, says ‘she was finding herself...'

Tamannaah clarified that the scene was misunderstood, she also spoke about how Indian society treats sex and intimacy as taboo

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently opened up about a controversial scene from Baahubali, which had faced heavy criticism when the film released. She was speaking on a podcast when she addressed the viral article titled "The Rape of Avantika", which slammed the scene between her character and Prabhas.

Tamannaah clarified that the scene was misunderstood. "It wasn’t rape. It was about a woman reconnecting with herself through a man who admired her," she said. In the film, Prabhas' character Shivudu removes Avantika’s warrior look and applies natural makeup on her. Some viewers called this scene sexist and said it showed women being objectified or controlled by men. But Tamannaah sees it differently.

She said the director, S.S. Rajamouli, had a deeper vision. He told me Avantika is a wounded feminine spirit. She's strong because of her struggles, but deep down, she still wants to feel beautiful and loved," she shared.

She added that the scene shows Avantika finally seeing her own beauty again — not as a fighter, but as a woman with softness and emotions. "When bangles appear, a bindi is placed, and she sees her face... she realizes she had hidden her innocence behind her warrior image."

Society’s View on Intimacy

Tamannaah also spoke about how Indian society treats sex and intimacy as taboo. "We are all here because our parents came together. But still, we treat that process as shameful. Something that is natural and pure is looked at in the dirtiest way," she said.

What’s Next for Tamannaah?

Tamannaah will next be seen in "Vvan: Force Of The Forest", alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film is based on Indian mythology and will release in May next year.