'If she was or is under pressure, then I do feel sad for the girl', Raveena Tandon apologises to Zaira Wasim

After Zaira Wasim announced that she is disassociating herself from films, it created an uproar on social media pages. Many celebrities supported her decision, while there were a few who called her views 'regressive'. Raveena Tandon was one of the celebrities who tweeted about Zaira's decision. She wrote, "Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that has given them all. Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves."

Now, reports started making the rounds that Zaira was forced to quit the industry. After reading it, Raveena apologised to Zaira and tweeted, "If this is true and the reason for her to quit, if she was or is under pressure, then I do feel sad for the girl. Was she forced into writing the long statement by radicals out of fear? She was a role model to so many youngsters with dreams and inspirations that they could achieve."

She also wrote, "I wish her luck and strength after seeing this, I now regret my first immediate tweet after reading her statement. Maybe she was forced to write what was unacceptable to people like me who love films, cinema, the industry, that I was born into. Deleting the tweet that now sounds harsh."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zaira's upcoming and last film will be The Sky Is Pink co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar. The film directed by Shonali Bose is slated to release on October 11, 2019.