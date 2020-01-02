If Ranveer is jealous of anyone, it's you: Deepika Padukone to Kapil Sharma

It has been a year since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot and hosted endless wedding receptions. Just a year back, Ranveer Singh showed off to Kapil Sharma that he took Deepika away, to which his ladylove has now responded. She told Kapil Sharma that Ranveer is jealous of him.

Deepika, who had visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming movie Chhapaak, got to know about an incident that happened between her now-husband Ranveer Singh and Kapil during her wedding reception in December 2018. “When Deepika was busy greeting guests, Ranveer walked over to me and did a victory dance, saying, ‘Dekh Deepika le gaya main’,” said Kapil. Deepika replied to the same stating, “If Ranveer is jealous of anyone, it is you.”

She also went on to talk about carrying safety pins and a thread-and-needle set when travelling. Recollecting an incident when she had to stitch her husband's clothes in the middle of a crowd busy dancing, Deepika mentioned, “We were at a music festival in Barcelona. Ranveer was doing a weird dance step while in a pair of loose pants. Suddenly, I heard an unusual sound; his pants had ripped. I was stitching his pants while people danced around me.” The Chhapaak actress then laughed and went on to reveal that like any other housewife, she takes money from Ranveer's purse too.

Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also features Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The movie is slated to release on January 10, 2020, alongside Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.