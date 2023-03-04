'If Kareena had Zika and Taimur was never born': Sharmila Tagore recalls hate comments after grandson's birth

Sharmila Tagore

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore recalled a mean comment after her grandson Taimur's birth. The actor made her acting comeback with Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar. Recently, while interacting with the media, Sharmila pointed out the insensitive remark of a netizen who wished Kareena Kapoor had Zika, and Taimur was never born

While speaking to Mojo Story, Sharmila stated that when we can't please everybody, then why do we even try it? She reasoned it by saying, "if you go according to other people’s prescriptions then your own focus, and your own desires get lost and you can’t really win so you lose anyway. So why even go that way? You might as well please yourself."

Delving further, Sharmila said, "I am not on social media. But I read one post which said, ‘It would have been better if Kareena had Zika and Taimur was never born’. I said how can somebody actually think like that?" Zika is a disease caused by the Zika virus that is spread through mosquito bites. Tagore was amused how is it possible for somebody to even wish so much harm for a one-day-old baby? "Where does it come from? I don’t feel afraid myself but I just wonder, what is this world? And who are these people? Or are they just repeating what is being said? Are they real?" Tagore added.

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012. The couple welcomed their firstborn, Taimur on December 20, 2016. A certain section of people was miffed when they named their child Taimur. In his early interviews, Saif mentioned that he had thought of changing the name. But later, he cancelled the idea. Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Gulmohar is currently streaming on Disenyplus Hotstar.