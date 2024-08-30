Twitter
'Don't consider 7 of those...': Puja Khedkar told Delhi High Court on bail plea

Dia Mirza recalls being devastated after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped, makes shocking claim: 'I was dropped from..'

Berlin trailer: Aparshakti finds himself in web of lies while trying to decode deaf foreign spy Ishwak's 'deadly' plan

Neeraj Chopra didn't get this title in India, but Arshad Nadeem got the award in Pakistan

Not Google, Apple or Microsoft: This is first US company to cross $1 trillion market cap

First Reliance Jio plan cost this much 8 years ago, know how Mukesh Ambani changed telecom industry

'Don't consider 7 of those...': Puja Khedkar told Delhi High Court on bail plea

Hidden camera found in girls' hostel, videos of washroom circulated in boys hostel, students demand...

5 flowers that look like bird

7 most expensive wines in India

5 air purifying indoor plants

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Dia Mirza recalls being devastated after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped, makes shocking claim: 'I was dropped from..'

'If I wore a skirt, he'd...': This superstar criticised his girlfriend for wearing skirts, never married her, then...

Berlin trailer: Aparshakti finds himself in web of lies while trying to decode deaf foreign spy Ishwak's 'deadly' plan

'If I wore a skirt, he'd...': This superstar criticised his girlfriend for wearing skirts, never married her, then...

Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru did not part ways on a positive note. Due to this, they did not speak with each other for seventeen years. However, Anju Mahendru was by Rajesh Khanna's side when he took his last breath.

Bollywood

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 02:30 PM IST

'If I wore a skirt, he'd...': This superstar criticised his girlfriend for wearing skirts, never married her, then...
India's first superstar Rajesh Khanna was successful in his acting career but also always remained in the news for his personal life. Out of all his relationships, including his wedding with Dimple Kapadia, Rajesh Khanna's relationship with actress Anju Mahendru is the most talked about. The duo had a bitter break-up, after which, Rajesh Khanna went on to marry Dimple Kapadia. They had two children - Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. 

Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru did not part ways on a positive note. Due to this, they did not speak with each other for seventeen years. However, Anju Mahendru was by Rajesh Khanna's side when he took his last breath. In a passive-aggressive move, Rajesh Khanna even made sure that his baarat passed by Anju Mahendru's house.

It has been many years since Rajesh Khanna passed away but his tumultuous relationship with Anju Mahendru still garners attention. One in an interview in 1987, Anju Mahendru candidly revealed how her opinionated self affected Rajesh Khanna and ultimately became the reason for their separation.

Anju Mahendru also shared that Rajesh Khanna was an orthodox man who always fell in love with ultra-modern women. Anju Mahendru was quoted as saying, "I know it’s a contradiction, but then Rajesh Khanna is like that. Confusion was a part of our relationship. If I wore a skirt, he’d snap, why don’t you wear a saree? If I wore a saree, he’d wrinkle his nose and say, why are you trying to project a Bhartiya nari look?"

Anju Mahendru also revealed that she always expressed her opinion in front of the superstar and was never affected by the superstardom of Rajesh Khanna. 

She said, "I was critical because that’s how I am. If he was bad (in a film), I always said so. Why should I have praised him just to keep him happy? There were plenty around to boost his ego. He has always been sensitive to criticism and I’ve always been very frank."

READ | 'Sheer fluke that I have not got pregnant': When Rekha called herself 'badnaam' actress with a...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
This actress was called ugly by family, body shamed; then won beauty pageant, dethroned Nargis, Madhubala in Bollywood

This film had 4 superstars, was housefull for 96 days, in theatres for 67 weeks, made for just Rs 3 crore, earned Rs..

'Sheer fluke that I have not got pregnant': When Rekha called herself 'badnaam' actress with a...

'Don't consider 7 of those...': Puja Khedkar told Delhi High Court on bail plea

Meet India's richest self-made woman, sister of famous Indian billionaire, her net worth is...

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

