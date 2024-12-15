Taapsee clarified that she had a court marriage a year before the traditional wedding celebration that happened in 2024.

Unlike other Bollywood actors, Taapsee Pannu chose to have an intimate wedding with her beau Mathias Boe, without making any public announcement. She tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on March 23, 2024, in Udaipur in the presence of her close friends and family. However, the actress recently said that it is not her real marriage date, revealing that she was already married in 2023.

Speaking at the event, Taapsee clarified that she had a court marriage a year before the traditional wedding celebration that happened in 2024. "People were unaware of our wedding this year because we didn't make a public announcement. We actually got married last December. Our anniversary is coming up soon. We just signed the papers then, and if I hadn't mentioned it today, no one would have known,” she told Aaj Tak while hinting that her marriage would turn a year this month.

Further, Taapsee opened up about her decision to keep her married life private. She explained that she and her partner wanted to maintain a clear separation between their personal and professional lives. According to Ther, excessive public exposure of one's personal life can hurt both personal and professional spheres, leading to unnecessary stress. "We wanted to maintain a clear distinction between our personal and professional lives. I've observed that excessive exposure to personal life in professional life can negatively impact both spheres. The successes and failures of one's career often spill over into personal life, causing unnecessary stress. I've always strived to maintain a balance between the two,” she added.

Taapsee married her longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe in 2023. She celebrated the union in a traditional ceremony on March 23 in Udaipur, with close ones, Anurag Kashyap, Pavail Gulati, and Kanika Dhillon among others were also in attendance. She was last seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, co-starring Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey.