Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the popular actors in Bollywood who made his mark with the romantic drama, Aashiqui 2. He also headlined the Emmy-nominated series The Night Manager and garnered appreciation for his performance. In the past, there have been several celebrities who humorously questioned his hygiene. His Daawat-e-Ishq co-star Parineeti Chopra revealed on Koffee With Karan that he doesn’t shower regularly. Also, Kalki Koechlin, who shared screen space with him Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, added that he carries a body odour.

A Reddit user recently found an old video of Aditya where he confessed to his issues with personal hygiene. The user shared an old interview with ETC Bollywood, where Komal Nahta asked him if he is actually clean. “Are you boring or you’re actually clean?” To which, Aditya replied, “No, I am clean… very.” Komal laughed and said, “Take a bath daily?” and Aditya admitted, “Not daily, once in three days!” leaving Nahta in splits. Sharing the video, the user wrote, “Aditya Roy Kapoor admits that he doesn't shower regularly”

The Reddit post caught major attention from the users who left mean comments below it. A user wrote, “And these people go to the gym like every day so he’s sweating and stinking right after” Another user commented, “Do you think he gets to feel the heat with ACs all around him even his toilet and gym.” “Some people are just plain nasty cuz wtf does he mean he’s showering once every 3 days,” reacted a netizen. Check the post here:

Meanwhile, Aditya has been lately in the news for his rumoured relationship with actress Ananya Panday. On the professional front, he is all set to star in Anurag Basu’s romantic drama, Metro In Dino. The film is the sequel to the acclaimed 2007 film, Life In A Metro. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Konkana Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.