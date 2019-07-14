Headlines

If failure doesn't affect me, it means I don't love my work: Varun Dhawan gets emotional about 'Kalank'

Kalank was the first ever movie of Varun Dhawan which has flopped at the Box Office

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2019, 03:21 PM IST

The much-awaited Karan Johar's dream project Kalank released earlier in 2019. Starring the talents of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, the movie was expected to make huge numbers at the Box Office.

It however turned out to be a major flop at the Box Office, and the first one for Varun Dhawan. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about failure of the film and why it was necessary for him. Varun also went on to say that the blame should be divided when it came to blaming someone over failure of the film.

“Making a film is a team effort. It’s wrong to blame it on the director and producer. And being a part of the team, I will take part of the blame as well. The film did let down people. We have collectively gone through why it didn’t work. Personally, it (failure) was important. I wanted the failure to affect me because if it doesn’t, then that means I don’t love my work,” Varun said when asked about the film's failure.

Talking about his variety of films, Varun said, “I choose films which I know I will enjoy doing the most. If I don’t have fun, it won’t show on screen. I am playing a street dancer in my next because I love dancers in real life. If I want something serious, I do something like October (2018). With comedy, I want to work with David Dhawan (filmmaker, also Varun’s father) because he is the best in the country. His experience will help me as an actor.”

Kalank was directed by Abhishek Varman, who had previously helmed Arjun Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer 2 States.

