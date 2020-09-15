If drugs are done, it's not only in this industry, that would be very convenient: Shweta Tripathi

Cargo actress Shweta Tripathi recently commented on all the fingers being pointed at Bollywood in the wake of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, especially after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty and others accused on drug-related charges.

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Shweta opened up about the industry's perceived drug connections and the unspoken "drug mafia".

She said, "I feel that if in life whoever does what in whatever way, and if they have control over it, be it alcohol, drugs or food, be it any sin, the so-called sins we believe are such, if there is no harm or hurt, then...(why should we judge). I mean if we start talking about drinking and what people do after drinking, there is no comparison. I think it is very easy to judge. If drugs are done, it's not only in this industry, that would be very convenient. In other words, glamour, casting couch, whatever bad is there in the world, exists in our industry (Bollywood) alone. The other industries are all clean. I am not saying that everything that happens or spoken about is false. I have not faced, but that does not mean it doesn't exist."

In another recent exclusive interview with DNA, Shweta had also opened up about being an "outsider". She had said, "The biggest struggle for me was waiting for the right project to come. Every character is an emotional journey and affects me. More so, I don't want to glorify my struggle when I've not had that kind of a struggle. Hardowrk and struggle are essential for following dreams. I would also like to believe I'm an insider now because I've spent years in the industry. Maybe my family didn't belong to this place, but my family belongs in storytelling and so much more. I think these are just labels that we are just glorifying for no use. Why spread negativity?"