Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been grabbing headlines ever since he confirmed his break up from Malaika Arora. The ex-couple has constantly been in the news for their interviews and cryptic posts on social media. Amid this, Arjun Kapoor's new interview is going viral where the Singham Again actor confessed to sending late-night messages to an ex. While Arjun Kapoor did not reveal the ex he was talking about, many are wondering if he referring to Malaika Arora.

In a recent chat with Mashable India, Arjun Kapoor was asked if he ever sent a message to a friend at 3 am. The actor confessed to doing that but then teased the interviewer asking if she generalised the question for him. The host then said that her original question was, “Have you ever sent a late-night text to an ex?" To this, Arjun Kapoor replied, "Idhar kon hai vo jhootha jo bol raha hai kabhi ex ko message nhi kiya hai? (Who is that liar here who is saying they have never texted an ex?)"

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora dated for nearly six years before they decided to part ways. It was only last month that Arjun Kapoor confirmed that he and Malaika Arora are no longer together. During an event to promote Singham Again in October, Arjun Kapoor told the crowd, “Abhi single hoon main, relax." The clip quickly went viral online as fans reacted to Arjun Kapoor's confession.

Malaika Arora has so far not reacted to Arjun Kapoor's statement, however, she has been hinting that she has a new man in her life.

