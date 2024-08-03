Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack teaser brings to life India's most infamous plane hijack, fans hail Naseer-Vijay Varma collab

The intriguing teaser of Vijay Varma, Pankaj Kapur, and Naseeruddin Shah's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack impresses fans.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 01:44 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack teaser brings to life India's most infamous plane hijack, fans hail Naseer-Vijay Varma collab
Vijay Varma in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack
Anubhav Sinha is all set to make his OTT debut with IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack. The makers of the thriller series led by Vijay Varma and Naseeruddin Shah unveiled an intriguing teaser and its release date leaving fans excited.

On Saturday, makers of IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack took to their social media and shared the teaser of Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dia Mirza-starrer series with the caption, “188 onboard, and the entire nation held at gunpoint. Based on true events - IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a limited series, arrives on August 29, only on Netflix!” 

The teaser shared a glimpse of passengers getting ready to take off from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal for a flight back home to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Vijay Varma, who plays the pilot Sharan Dev here, asks the passengers to sit back and relax, before five masked militants put him at gunpoint, assault the air hostess, and hijack the flight, much to the terror of everyone. How Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Manoj Pahwa, and Naseeruddin Shah save those 188 passengers and Vijay Varma forms the crux of the story.

The story focuses on the events that transpired both on and off the plane. Indian Airlines flight IC 814 was hijacked shortly after takeoff from Kathmandu, marking it as the longest hijacking in Indian aviation history. The aircraft, with around 188 passengers onboard, was held hostage for seven days, flying from Kathmandu to Amritsar and then to Lahore, where it was refueled. It subsequently departed for Dubai before finally reaching Taliban-controlled Kandahar, where all passengers were released on December 31, 2000.

Netizens hailed the cast of the series and expressed their excitement. One of the comments read, “Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, And Vijay Verma. The Ultimate Powerful Acting Content.” Another user wrote, “Acting powerhouse Naseeruddin Sir & the current acting powerhouse Vijay Verma in one Movie I'm really excited for this one.” Another comment read, “Star cast blew my mind don't have words when I see such content, directors, and cast coming together for us. Anything for you Netflix. Entertainment is a key ingredient for life and you know that very well. Kudos.” 

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack also stars Arvind Swamy, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Kumud Sharma, and Vijay Varma in key roles and is scheduled to release on Netflix on August 29.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
