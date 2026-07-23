Ibrahim Ali Khan supports CJP protest, admits it is 'difficult to see' students' struggle, stresses on peaceful dialogue: 'No one should have to face...'

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has also joined the bandwagon, reacting to the CJP protest and voicing his support for students.

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has voiced his concern over the ongoing CJP protest. He expressed solidarity with students and families affected by the unrest. Stressing the importance of safety and peaceful dialogue, he said no one should have to live in fear while pursuing education or participating in peaceful, lawful protests. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Ibrahim hoped that those involved would be heard peacefully and that the situation would be resolved without causing any further harm.

The Nadaaniyan actor posted an image of the national flag and wrote, “It’s difficult to see students and families caught up in unrest. No one should have to face fear or uncertainty while simply trying to pursue their education, let alone peaceful, legal protests. Whatever our individual opinions are, I hope everyone stays safe, that people are heard peacefully, and that the situation is resolved without more harm. Wishing everyone affected strength and hoping for a constructive way forward. Jai Hind.”

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The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Chalo Sansad’ march towards Parliament turned tense after police reportedly stopped protesters from moving forward. According to reports, security personnel used violence to disperse the crowd, while several students were detained.

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The protest was organized over alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance examination, with demonstrators also demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and others, have expressed their support for the students.